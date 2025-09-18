Voting open till Monday for Tallinn's participatory budget

Tallinn residents aged 14 and above still have until Monday to vote for their favorite 3 ideas to be implemented in their local district.

"The ongoing vote is a real opportunity for every Tallinn resident to have a say in improving their neighborhood," said Lea Vutt, project manager for the participatory budget at Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department.

"Now, in these final days of voting, I encourage everyone to cast their vote – previous years have shown that sometimes the winning idea is decided by just a few last-minute votes. Every vote counts – take this chance to help create a city that is better to live in," Vutt added.



Everyone aged 14 years and above, whose registered place of residence is Tallinn, can vote. Each participant can vote for up to three favorite ideas in their district of residence.

Voting is open until Monday, September 22 online here, at district administration offices, or at the City Office service bureau (Vabaduse väljak 7).

In each district, the idea receiving the most votes will be implemented.

---

