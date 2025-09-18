X!

Voting open till Monday for Tallinn's participatory budget

News
Votes being counted during Tallinn's 2021 participatory budget.
Votes being counted during Tallinn's 2021 participatory budget. Source: Tallinn City Council.
News

Tallinn residents aged 14 and above still have until Monday to vote for their favorite 3 ideas to be implemented in their local district.

"The ongoing vote is a real opportunity for every Tallinn resident to have a say in improving their neighborhood," said Lea Vutt, project manager for the participatory budget at Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department.

"Now, in these final days of voting, I encourage everyone to cast their vote – previous years have shown that sometimes the winning idea is decided by just a few last-minute votes. Every vote counts – take this chance to help create a city that is better to live in,"  Vutt added.

Everyone aged 14 years and above, whose registered place of residence is Tallinn, can vote. Each participant can vote for up to three favorite ideas in their district of residence.

Voting is open until Monday, September 22 online here, at district administration offices, or at the City Office service bureau (Vabaduse väljak 7).

In each district, the idea receiving the most votes will be implemented.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18.09

New report outlines impact of Tartu 2024 European Capital of Culture

18.09

Temporary traffic changes during Kadriorg Light Festival this weekend

18.09

Voting open till Monday for Tallinn's participatory budget

18.09

Reconstruction work begins on Tallinn's Peterburi tee

18.09

Gallery: Exhibition of works by British artists opens in Tallinn

18.09

Retailer: Shoppers in Estonia increasingly ordering household items online

18.09

Estonian opposition says government didn't have the guts to scrap new taxes Updated

18.09

French long-distance traveler walks 3,000 kilometers to Estonia

18.09

Estonian-Irish project aims to improve swimming water quality in cities

18.09

Gallery: Award-winning Estonian documentary 'Tower' hits theaters

be prepared!

Most Read articles

16.09

40-kilometer anti-tank ditch to be built on Estonia's southeastern border

17.09

Rare black stork which spent breeding season in Estonia killed in Germany

16.09

Gallery: Russian dropped as Tallinn theater renamed Downtown Theater

17.09

Estonia and South Africa strengthen ties with visa-free travel agreement

16.09

Experts: European Union's 'chat control' plan a blow to free speech

17.09

Minister: No reason for full closure of Estonia-Russia border at present

30.06

Prosecution takes Mailis Reps criminal case to Supreme Court

15.09

Estonian observer: Charlie Kirk's Ukraine stance full of Russian propaganda

18.09

Government confirms 10-percent pay rise for teachers in 2026

18.09

Estonian government approves draft sexual consent law

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo