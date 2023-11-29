Four days left to vote in Tallinn's 2024 participatory budget

Tallinn's 2024 participatory budgeting vote continues for four more days, with the deadline for casting votes being midnight on Sunday (December 3). As of today, approximately 5,430 Tallinn residents have already voted for their favorite projects.

Residents of the Lasnamäe district have been the most active, contributing 1,240 votes. In Kesklinn, 742 votes have been cast, followed by 694 in Haabersti, 679 in Mustamäe, 615 in Põhja-Tallinn, 515 in Pirita, 475 in Kristiine, and 469 in Nõmme.

The majority of the 149 ideas put forward are related to improving urban space, sports and leisure, and safety.

These include establishing or renewing playgrounds, outdoor gyms, adventure parks, dog walking areas, community saunas, vandal-proof bike stations, and more.

Some unique ideas include a village swing in Snelli Park, bottle deposit bins for trash cans, a book lovers' garden, a zip line in Hirve Park, a drone flying course in Paevälja, and more birdhouses, among others.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) encouraged residents to participate: "I encourage everyone who hasn't voted yet to do so, ensuring vital investments are not missed in any district."

Anyone officially registered as living in Tallinn can vote as long as they are over 14 years old.

Votes can be cast on the participatory budget website, at local district governments, or at the Tallinn City Office (Vabaduse väljak 7).

For more information and to vote, please visit: tallinn.ee/en/participatorybudget.

