Tartu's participatory budget voting starts on October 3

Tartuvians can vote for ways to improve their city this week when voting opens for the participatory budget. This year there are 22 ideas to choose from.

On Thursday, at 5 p.m., everyone interested is invited to the Tartu Nature House (Lille 10), where the authors will introduce their ideas and explain how their proposals will make Tartu a better place.

The event will also be streamed live and can be followed on the Tartu website and Facebook.

Ideas can be viewed on the Tartu website, at the exhibition on Kaarsilla bridge, or at the Town Hall information center.

The public vote will take place from October 3-9, where votes can be cast both electronically and in person at the town hall information center.

Voting will close at 6 p.m. on October 9 and the results will be announced immediately after.

Voters must be at least 14 years old and registered as residents of Tartu in the Estonian population registry.

Each voter can select for up to three ideas. The two ideas with the most votes will be implemented next year.

This year, 44 ideas were submitted for Tartu's participatory budget, of which 22 ideas reached the public vote.

Tartu started the participatory budget initiative in 2013 and is now organizing it for the 12th time.

To date, 20 ideas have been implemented or are in the process of being implemented with the support of the participatory budget.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!