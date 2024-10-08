Eesti 200 MP favors lowering European election voting age in Estonia to 16

The Riigikogu's Constitutional Committee has been discussing cutting the voting age in Estonia to 16 at European Parliament elections.

Some EU member states such as Germany and Austria already set the franchise minimum age at 16 for European Parliament elections, but the minimum age in Estonia remains 18.

The committee also talked about cutting the age at which candidates can run in European elections, from 21 as it is now, to 18.

Some political analysts have suggested that this could eventually lead to a lower voting age for Riigikogu elections – currently 18 – as well.

Hendrik Johannes Terras. Source: Ken Mürk / ERR

However, some committee members counselled against drawing direct parallels here.

Committee chair Hendrik Terras (Eesti 200) supported lowering the voting age for other elections in Estonia, aligning with the age limit set for municipal elections: Which is indeed 16 here.

"Because we have cut the voting age to 16 in Estonia for local elections and in order also to create clarity among young people, then in my opinion the voting age should also be reduced to 16 for other elections," he told "Aktuaalne kaamera," referring to EU and Riigikogu elections.

Germany's differing voting age requirements across various elections create confusion, Terras added.

Committee vice-chairman Ants Frosch (EKRE) had a different view. He pointed out that in Austria and Germany and some other countries, younger voters have become more radicalized, both to the far right and the far left.

Ants Frosch. Source: Lauri Varik/ERR

Frosch said: "In Austria, and also in Germany a process has been happening which can lead younger people both to the left and to the right, in radical terms. Youth are moving away from the center. This means that here in Estonia, there is no point trying to find any party preferences. This wouldn't have any use. In Austria, it is clear that there has been a shift among young people towards the right, on the electoral scale," in other words in Frosch's view the party set up in Estonia would not be able to reflect such a shift, were it to happen.

Estonia has three types of direct elections: To the Riigikogu, every four years, to local municipalities every four years, and EU elections every five years.

Of these, municipal elections have the widest franchise since residents, as well as citizens, of Estonia, may vote.

The next election is to the municipalities, in October 2025.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!