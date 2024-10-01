X!

Commission: No high risks associated with e-voting

Confirmation of an electronically cast vote in the 2024 European Parliament. June 8, 2024.
Confirmation of an electronically cast vote in the 2024 European Parliament. June 8, 2024. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
The Academy of Sciences' Cybersecurity Commission did not identify any "very high" risks in e-elections, but found possible "medium risk" threats a new report published on Tuesday shows.

The Estonian Academy of Sciences' Cybersecurity Commission, in collaboration with state agencies responsible for organizing elections, assessed the security of Estonia's voting technologies.

The group analyzed the whole process, from mobile voting to paper ballots.

Thirty-one risks were identified, but none were assessed as high or very high. Six were rated as medium and the remaining 25 risks were deemed to be low.

"In our review of the risks, including those often highlighted by critics — such as 'what if it really is bad?' — we found that, when examining the countermeasures in place, none of those risks rose to a high level. This was somewhat interesting for us as well, as we discovered that the bigger problems actually lie elsewhere," commission chairman and academic Dan Bogdanov told Tuesday morning's "Terevisioon."

Dan Bogdanov Source: ERR

Bogdanov said the identified risks need to be dealt with. 

"For example, we highlighted the issue of observability — not all stages of the process can currently be observed, and this is something that can be improved, and work is already being done to address it," he added.

Officials also need to share more information and better, he told "Terevisioon."

Another problem that needs to be dealt with is disinformation campaigns.

"Disinformation campaigns are not just Estonia's problem, and it is important to emphasize, as with many other threats, that Estonia is not unique in this regard. Disinformation campaigns have sparked protests and people have been harmed, meaning it's not a harmless issue where someone can simply post whatever they want online, claim the elections were stolen, and call for everyone to gather and take action against it," Bogdanov argued.

Online voting in the 2023 Riigikogu elections on Saturday evening. March 4, 2023. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR

He said the same situation occurs in Estonia: certain campaigns are carried out from time to time and they can cause people to doubt whether the elections are fair.

"The result is a decline in participation in democracy, which is the worst outcome— when people stop caring and do not go to vote. This is exactly what we most want to avoid," the academic said.

The committee agreed that steps needed to mitigate the six medium-risk threats include countering Disinformation campaigns that undermine democratic elections, continuous efforts to ensure the security and reliability of the voting system, and developing a method to verify the authenticity and integrity of voter applications on smart devices.

Additionally, it was recommended to improve the auditing and observation of e-elections.

Editor: Mari Peegel, Juhan Kilumets, Helen Wright

Source: Terevisioon

