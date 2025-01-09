X!

Smart-ID added to e-voting identification options for 2025 local elections

News
Confirmation of an electronically cast vote in the 2024 European Parliament. June 8, 2024.
Confirmation of an electronically cast vote in the 2024 European Parliament. June 8, 2024. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

According to a decision taken by Estonian National Electoral Commission, starting from the local government council elections this October, voters will also be able to identify themselves with a Smart-ID Estonia in addition to the other options of using an ID card or mobile ID.

Arne Koitmäe, head of the State Electoral Office (RVT), said the possibility of using this additional option will make e-voting more convenient for voters, as a large number of people prefer to use Smart-ID as their everyday means of online identification.

"The technical  preparedness for the introduction of Smart-ID is there, and the necessary amendment to the law has entered into force," Koitmäe said.

According to the amendment to the Riigikogu Election Act, which adopted last year, voters can identify themselves in the electronic voting system not only with the documents issued under the Identity Documents Act (ID card and mobile ID) but also with an equivalent e-identification system.

For this purpose, the e-identification system tool must comply with the high level of trustworthiness of the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council on e-identification and e-transactions (No 910/2014, eIDAS) and have a valid ruling to that effect.

The Smart-ID created by SK ID Solutions AS is certified under the eIDAS Regulation and accounts issued on the basis of the Estonian ID have a high level of trust in Estonia. The registration of a Smart-ID Estonian account is based on a person's national identity document.

For secure and smooth e-voting, voters are advised to check in advance that their ID card, mobile ID or Smart-ID certificates are valid.

Local government council elections are set to take place from October 13-19.

---

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Michael Cole

