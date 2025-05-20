Public testing of Estonia's mobile online voting app live through Thursday

Public testing of Estonia's prototype mobile online voting app began Tuesday morning, giving users three days to try out voting via smartphone and submit their feedback.

Testing of the prototype app for iOS and Android began at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 20, and will run through 8 p.m. Thursday, May 22.

Users can access the app at valimised.ee.

Led by the Information System Authority (RIA) in cooperation with the State Electoral Office (RVT), this week's public testing is aimed at assessing the app's reliability and user-friendliness as well as the functioning of the vote collection service.

Any bugs or issues revealed in the process will be identified and fixed, the RIA noted.

Testing will also provide the National Electoral Committee (VVK) with the opportunity to evaluate whether the solution is compliant with election law and core electoral principles, and decide whether it can be approved for use in actual elections.

Testing for iOS, Android

To take part in the public testing, participants must be at least 15 years old and have a smartphone running either iOS or Android with the latest software and security updates installed.

On Android devices, users must download the app installation file from the website valimised.ee. If a user hasn't previously installed apps from outside the app store, their phone may prompt them to allow installation from unknown sources.

On devices running iOS, users can download the app via a link to the App Store provided on valimised.ee.

The prototype mobile phone app functions the same way as the current desktop application for online voting already in use in Estonia for the past two decades. Electronic identification via ID card, Mobile-ID or Smart-ID is required to log in and sign the vote.

While the app is not currently tied to any real election, participants will be invited to cast a mock vote by choosing a historical event in Estonia they would like to travel back in time to experience.

After submitting a vote, users will be shown a link to a user experience feedback survey, which will also be available on the elections website valimised.ee throughout the testing period.

After voting, participants can also verify that their vote was successfully submitted by scanning a QR code shown in the app using the separate "EH kontrollrakendus" vote verification app on a second smart device.

--

