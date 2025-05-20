X!

Public testing of Estonia's mobile online voting app live through Thursday

News
Instructions for downloading Estonia's prototype mobile online voting app for iOS during public testing. May 20, 2025.
Instructions for downloading Estonia's prototype mobile online voting app for iOS during public testing. May 20, 2025. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

Public testing of Estonia's prototype mobile online voting app began Tuesday morning, giving users three days to try out voting via smartphone and submit their feedback.

Testing of the prototype app for iOS and Android began at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 20, and will run through 8 p.m. Thursday, May 22.

Users can access the app at valimised.ee.

Led by the Information System Authority (RIA) in cooperation with the State Electoral Office (RVT), this week's public testing is aimed at assessing the app's reliability and user-friendliness as well as the functioning of the vote collection service.

Any bugs or issues revealed in the process will be identified and fixed, the RIA noted.

Testing will also provide the National Electoral Committee (VVK) with the opportunity to evaluate whether the solution is compliant with election law and core electoral principles, and decide whether it can be approved for use in actual elections.

Testing for iOS, Android

To take part in the public testing, participants must be at least 15 years old and have a smartphone running either iOS or Android with the latest software and security updates installed.

On Android devices, users must download the app installation file from the website valimised.ee. If a user hasn't previously installed apps from outside the app store, their phone may prompt them to allow installation from unknown sources.

On devices running iOS, users can download the app via a link to the App Store provided on valimised.ee.

The prototype mobile phone app functions the same way as the current desktop application for online voting already in use in Estonia for the past two decades. Electronic identification via ID card, Mobile-ID or Smart-ID is required to log in and sign the vote.

While the app is not currently tied to any real election, participants will be invited to cast a mock vote by choosing a historical event in Estonia they would like to travel back in time to experience.

After submitting a vote, users will be shown a link to a user experience feedback survey, which will also be available on the elections website valimised.ee throughout the testing period.

After voting, participants can also verify that their vote was successfully submitted by scanning a QR code shown in the app using the separate "EH kontrollrakendus" vote verification app on a second smart device.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:01

Rapla Utilitas ties basketball 3rd/4th place playoff series against TalTech

13:37

Protected area buffer zone may not prevent wind farm development

12:54

Kadri-Aija Viik: Destruction of nature under the green aegis

12:28

Eesti Energia offers retail investors €10 million worth of bonds

12:20

Football team JK Tallinna Kalev's leaky defense hands Narva Trans a 5-2 away win

11:54

European Commission downgrades Estonia's 2025 GDP growth forecast to 1.1%

11:31

Experts weigh in as Trump faces challenges mediating between Ukraine and Russia

11:02

Experts: Russia playing a whole new game in the Baltic Sea

10:21

Public testing of Estonia's mobile online voting app live through Thursday

09:59

Expert: Key to negotiations what Putin really wants

be prepared!

Most Read articles

18.05

Estonia joins Finland, Sweden in seeking EU approval to commercially hunt seals

19.05

Gallery: Tommy Cash arrives back in Estonia after Eurovision glory

18.05

Russia detains oil tanker after leaving Estonian port

18.05

Tommy Cash: Sorry we came third

18.05

Tommy Cash stuns with third place Eurovision Song Contest finish for Estonia

19.05

Agency: Estonia has urged ships to avoid Russian waters in Baltic Sea since 2022

07:46

Russian authorities release Green Admire tanker seized after leaving Sillamäe Updated

19.05

Where are populations youngest and oldest in Estonia?

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo