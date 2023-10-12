Tartu to install free public drinking water taps

Drinking taps.
Drinking taps. Source: Kiur Kaasik
New public drinking taps and an "inspiring activity area" were the winning ideas in Tartu's 2023 participatory budget public vote which ended on Wednesday.

A total of 5,380 Tartu residents took part in the participatory budget vote, which took place from October 5–11, casting a total of 10,300 votes.

The most votes were received by the idea "Movement inspiring activity area at the Tamme School" (1,623 votes) and the idea "Free drinking water taps on the streets of Tartu" (1,030 votes).

The winning idea aims to transform the outdoor area of Tartu Tamme School into a modern and attractive open space, enhancing educational, sports, and recreational opportunities.

The design for the play area at Tamme School. Source: Kiur Kaasik

The second-place concept intends to install public drinking water taps throughout the city of Tartu.

A total of 52 ideas were submitted to the participatory budget process, which began in the spring, with 22 ideas making their way through the meetings of experts and public discussions.

Each voter had the opportunity to choose between 22 ideas submitted by fellow city residents, and to cast up to 3 votes.

The total budget for Tartu's participative budget is €200,000. 

The goal of the participatory budget is to improve cooperation between communities, introduce city residents to the principles behind budget preparation, and to actually bring something to life.

Editor: Helen Wright

