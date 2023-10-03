Tartu residents can vote in participative budget from October 5

A woman looking at the participatory budget exhibition on Kaarsild Bridge.
A woman looking at the participatory budget exhibition on Kaarsild Bridge. Source: Ahto Sooaru.
All registered residents of Tartu can vote in the city's participative budget after voting opens on October 5.

Ballots can be cast between October 5–11 online or at the Town Hall Information Center and there are 22 ideas to choose from. The two winning ideas will be implemented next year.

Anyone over the age of 14 can vote.

Electronic voting requires an ID-Card, Mobile-ID or Smart-ID. While an identity document is needed to vote in the information center.

Participative budget ideas can be viewed on Tartu's website, on Kaarsild Bridge, or at the Town Hall Information Center.

Tartu has organized a participative budget since 2013. So far, eighteen ideas have been implemented or are being developed with the support of the participative budget.

Editor: Helen Wright

