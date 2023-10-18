Daily: Tech glitch shortens some Estonian ID cards' digital validity by one day

Some ID cards in Estonia issued between late March and late October 2019-2022 will see their validity, at least for electronic usage such as when digitally signing a document, end one day earlier than the stated period, daily Postimees reports .

The issue does not affect ID cards issued this year, instead relates to those produced during spring to fall in the years 2019-2022, Postimees says, and was the result of a "technical glitch" in communications between the card manufacturer's systems, some of the issued ID cards/residency permits/ digital ID cards.

This ultimately relates to the clocks going forward in late March and back again in late October.

The affected certificates on ID cards, residence permit cards, and digital ID cards are those that were issued from March 31 to October 26, 2019, from March 29 to October 24, 2020, from March 28 to October 30, 2021, and from March 27 to October 29, 2022 (all dates inclusive) – validity of the first batch thus ends from March 2024, and the cards affected will still be a valid form of face-to-face ID for that one final day following the end of their functioning digitally.

Liis Valk, head of the Identity and Status Bureau at the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), said: "We advise those affected not to leave exchanging the document to the last day and apologize for any inconvenience," adding that the regular notification sent two months before expiry will be augmented with an additional one-month notification, in the case of affected cards.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!