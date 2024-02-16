X

Nearly 50,000 people provided with food aid in Estonia in 2023

News
Prices in a supermarket. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

State-provided food aid in Estonia was distributed to 48,000 people last year.

This was a slight fall on last 2022's figure, when the state distributed food aid to a total of 48,616 people. 

Aire Johanson, food aid advisor at the Ministry of Social Affairs, said that, based on consumers' preferences, we can state with certainty that those in need think carefully about their purchases, in order to buy as many goods as possible for the money available.

That money is placed on a food card issued to those who qualify for aid.

"Food cards have been well accepted by those in need, while people like the opportunity to decide for themselves what to buy in stores. We are also in constant communication with the social workers in the municipalities, and we have also received positive feedback from them," Johanson added.

Over 85,000 purchases were made last year using these food cards, to a total of €1.3 million (91 percent of the value the cards were charged up with).

An average of 3.4 purchases were made with the food card per quarter, at an average price of €15.80.

The fourth quarter of of 2023 (Q4 2023) saw 92 percent of the issued food cards utilized, up from 89 percent and 86 percent in Q2 and Q3 2023, the social affairs ministry says.

 The food card was used the most in Ida-Virum County, more specifically in the Kohtla-Järve branch of supermarket Rimi. Narva came in second place, while the Põhja-Tallinn branch of Rimi saw the third highest use of the card.

Bread and bakery products, dairy products, processed meat, vegetables, fruits and fresh meat were the most-bought items using the food card. 

The food card was also nominated as one of 10 finalists in the social cohesion category, at this year's European Innovation Awards competition

Of this, Minister of Social Protection Signe Riisalo (Reform) said: "The nomination of the European public sector innovation project showed that the whole of Europe is watching and needs such pilots," said Riisalo.

The state transfers €30 per beneficiary per quarter to the food card, whose eligible recipients are based of applications and recipients of subsistence allowance, and local governments' income-based subsidies. 

A potential recipient must first contact a social worker in the local government are where they reside.

 Food aid is also available to people staying in homeless shelters.

Other aid includes donated food also distributed to the needy, collected and distributed by food banks such as Toidupank, on an ongoing basis throughout the year.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

