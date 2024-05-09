Media: Board orders Toidupank audit

News
A previous Food Bank food drive in Tallinn.
A previous Food Bank food drive in Tallinn. Source: Hanna Samoson/ERR
News

The board of an Estonian-Dutch charity has called for an audit into the activities of Eesti Toidupank, a food bank which operates nationwide, over complaints on funding from some of the bank's regional outlets, Delfi reports.

The board of SA Eesti-Hollandi Heategevusfond, which oversees Toidupank, literally "food bank," commissioned the operational audit, Delfi said.

The Ministry of Social Affairs, which has provided support to Toidupank to the tune of millions of euros, says it is also keeping a close eye on the institution.

Spokesperson for the SA Eesti-Hollandi Heategevusfond board, Katrin Bats, told Delfi: "The board believes that thoroughly reviewing the foundation's activities to identify how such a situation might have arisen, is needed."

"For this reason an operational audit was recommended," Bats, who is also head of corporate responsibility at supermarket Rimi, went on.

The situation followed eight regional food banks informed the Ministry of Social Affairs about issues of payment of operational funds.

The regional food banks said they had not been paid agreed in the tender their operational funds for two-and-a-half months of the current tender period.

The Ministry of Social Affairs confirmed to Delfi that it has been looking at Eesti Toidupank and its compliance with related tenders.

Meanwhile evening paper Õhtuleht reported on Wednesday that it was through state procurement that the Estonian-Dutch Charity Foundation SA Eesti-Hollandi Heategevusfond began to earn profits, while local partners, ie. the regional food banks, claimed they were struggling to get by.

The foundation's profits in 2020 were reported at €560,000, for instance.

Piet Boerefijn, head of, told Õhtuleht that they have set aside funds to ensure that aid does not cease at any time, due to unforeseen circumstances.

Eesti Toidupank has been in operation since March 2010 and is a member of the European Federation of Food Banks (FEBA).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Andrew Whyte

Source: Delfi, Õhtuleht

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:57

Madis Mihkels in Giro d'Italia top ten again

12:22

Media: Board orders Toidupank audit

11:43

Coalition not united on 'tax hump' abolition

11:01

Foreign minister welcomes EU progress on utilizing frozen Russia assets

10:13

Bank economist: State should borrow money from Estonian people to buy ammo

09:53

Statistics: Foreign tourism up 14 percent on year to March

09:07

Gallery: 'Victory day' marked at Bronze Soldier monument

08:22

Historian: May 8-9 and how and why we remember the end of WWII in Europe

07:47

Kuressaare Airport traffic control now organized remotely from Tallinn

07:14

Kadri Simson confident on prospects of EU sanctions on Russian LNG

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

07.05

Bolt taxis drive 10 hours a day without resting days

08.05

Explainer: Why is May 9 controversial in Estonia?

07.05

Gallery: Winning design for new high-rise building in Tallinn city center

08.05

Government plan to abolish state unemployment benefits raises concerns

07.05

Estonia to celebrate Europe Day on May 9 as Ivangorod hosts propaganda concert

08.05

Tallinn deputy mayor: Wise to listen to Bolt's view on bike-sharing scheme

07.05

Third legal graffiti wall opens in Tallinn

07.05

Millennials might prefer to live abroad due to Eastern European mentality in Estonia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo