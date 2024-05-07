Estonia's food card initiative bags prestigious European award

Estonia's food card (Toidukaard) initiative came first in its category at the European Innovation Awards, doled out in Barcelona last week.

Commenting on the success, the social security minister, Signe Riisalo (Reform), called it a great recognition for all those who have worked on the food card project, at different stages.

Riisalo said: "Naturally, the greatest joy comes from the fact that the people who make use of the food card also appreciate it."

"Social workers have put in much effort to ensure that those in need fully understand how the system works, while we also thank [supermarket] Rimi, the winner of the food card service tender, for ensuring the quick delivery of the cards to recipients, and for resolving all operational issues related to the food card," the minister continued, via a press release.

The rollout of food cards began in April last year in Harju and Rapla counties and expanded nationwide in the final quarter of 2023.

A total of 334 projects, all of which had been developed and implemented last year, from 26 countries, were submitted to the innovation awards process.

The food card project was one of ten nominations within the social innovation category.

Those in need are eligible for a food card if they have received subsistence benefits and/or local government support in the preceding quarter from that in which they make their application.

To apply for support an individual must contact the relevant social worker in their local municipality.

Subsistence aid for applicants is calculated based on the number of family members, while local government income-dependent support is calculated solely in respect of the applicant.

While the user is free to pick whatever type of food they wish to purchase with the card, the ministry says by and large this has been done in favor of healthier foods over junk food.

Tea Varrak, of the Social Affairs Ministry, said of the initiative: "A year's-worth of experience and statistics reveal that user purchases are carefully thought out."

"Primarily, these are fruits and vegetables, fresh meat, and dairy products, which are being bought. The food card system has been well received both by those in need and by social workers who determine the aid," Varrak added.

Rimi Estonia CEO Kristel Mets said the one-of-a-kind digital food card project demonstrates how businesses can positively impact the community and find new ways to be of use to society.

"Collaboration with the state and the Ministry of Social Affairs was a novel and extremely interesting challenge for Rimi. This development demonstrates that businesses can find new ways to apply their skills and resources, for the benefit of society. Developing a completely new solution for Rimi helps reach the most vulnerable in society, exactly those people who need the most support," Mets said.

The card, which gives greater flexibility to users, is more effective than food parcels, she added.

A year ago, in April 2023, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Rimi Estonia Food AS tested a novel food card system in Harju and Rapla counties, which would replace the existing system of distributing purchased food aid.

This aid primarily involved distributing food parcels consisting of canned goods and dry goods to those in need quarterly.

After a successful trial period, a second tender was announced for the transition to food cards throughout the rest of Estonia, and by the end of October, the initiative was rolled out nationwide.

To date, 29,103 food cards have been issued across Estonia.

The Innovation in Politics Awards 2024 were divided into seven categories, with a jury consisted of 1,086 European citizens. Deciding on the winners.

Food aid distribution in Estonia is co-financed by the EU's ESF+ funds.

The Innovation in Politics Institute, which presented the awards, identifies, develop sand apply innovations in politics – to strengthen democracy in Europe and beyond, the organization says on its website, and has offices in several European countries including Latvia, Lithuania, Finland, Switzerland and the U.K., as well as in Estonia.

