Tallinn opens first parental guidance center

Baby born last year with their mother.
Baby born last year with their mother. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
A community-based parent education center "Kesklinna Perepesa" will open on Tuesday (April 30) in Tallinn to offer support and advice. An opening event will take place at 3 p.m.

The center is based at Asula tanäv 11, close to Kitseküla station, and welcomes all families, from expecting parents to those with children ready to start school. It offers advice and support in parenting, mental health, and maintaining family relationships.

On the opening day, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., families with children up to 7 years old are invited to explore Perepesa.

Anett Laanemets, playroom supervisor Merlin Orgulas, and psychologist Maarit Zavadskis will introduce the facilities. A playroom where 'Perepesa Chick' will entertain children, a pop-up art corner for crafts, and a theater performance at 4:30 p.m. are among the highlights.

Perepesa will be open on May 2 and 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and starting from May 6, Monday through Thursday, during the same hours.

Facilities include a playroom for children and parents, and a psychologist will be on hand to answer concerns or questions.

The center will also provide various services, training, and discussion groups. These will focus on coping with pregnancy and childbirth, supporting child development, growing as a parent, nurturing family and couple relationships, and making health-conscious choices, Tallinn City Government said.

Deputy Mayor Karl Sander Kase said with over 37,000 children under seven living in Tallinn, parents often have numerous questions.

"Perepesa brings together under one roof a wealth of information, services, and community support concerning the well-being of parents of pre-school children," he said in a statement.

Kase added that the city government plans to establish Perepesa centers in all of Tallinn's districts.

Anett Laanemets, the head of Kesklinna Perepesa, welcomes families with young children to the center. "Parenting is not just about raising a child but also about self-growth. As the saying goes, parenting is learned, not innate. Parents often need support along their journey, and Perepesa is the perfect place to share both joys and concerns," she said.

Kaisa Vetemaa, head of the Child and Family Welfare Department at the Tallinn Welfare and Healthcare Department, stressed that Perepesa focuses on prevention, especially early detection, strengthening couple relationships, and supporting parents with parenting questions.

"Perepesa predominantly uses scientifically proven methods that support children's development and enhance parental skills. Our investment in children and family welfare today holds significant importance for the future," she added.

More information in Estonian language can be found on the Perepesa website at perepesa.ee/kesklinna-perepesa.

The preventive and family work model of Perepesa, developed by SA Lapse Heaolu Arengukeskus (The Child Welfare Development Center), is based on international Nordic practices and scientific research, adapted to Estonian conditions and aligned with national development directions.

Perepesa centers also operate in Türi, Põltsamaa, Viljandi, Tartu, and Elva, with network expansion continuing in cooperation with the Ministry of Social Affairs and local governments.

The development of Tallinn's Perepesa centers is supported by the Tallinn Welfare and Healthcare Department and the Tallinn Family Center in collaboration with the Child Welfare Development Center.

The opening of Kesklinna Perepesa is backed by the state through the Ministry of Social Affairs with funds from the European Social Fund (ESF), totaling nearly €107,000 over two years, with this year's support amounting to €53,400.

Editor: Helen Wright

