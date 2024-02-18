Estonia's farmers demand quick policy changes and state support measures

Estonian farmers petitioned the government on Friday for quick policy changes to address the economic instability, green targets and dwindling incomes that have put food production and agriculture in Estonia in a difficult situation.

In a joint appeal published on Friday, the Estonian Young Farmers' Association (MTÜ Eesti Noortalunikud in Estonian), the Estonian Chamber of Agriculture and Commerce (EPKK) and the Estonian Farmers' Union (ETKL) stress that Estonian farmers have fallen into a deep crisis, with the results for 2023 showing a drop in the sector's business income to -€72 million and debts to suppliers of €60-70 million, the worst figure since joining the European Union.

Farmers' representative organizations call on the government to take swift and decisive action to:

- improve the sector's liquidity by using the investments in manufacturing execution system's (MES) field capital facility and crisis loans;

- reassessing the climate targets, ensuring they are realistic and achievable;

- implement economic policies that support the stability and development of the agricultural sector in the ongoing crisis.

"We want to express our deep concern regarding the initial proposition put forth by the Ministry of Climate, which aims to decrease agricultural emissions by over 50 percent by 2030. In light of the present circumstances and the opportunities at hand, we strongly believe that this objective is entirely unattainable," the appeal states.

"Due to their regular exposure to the impacts of climate change and their proximity to the agricultural environment, farmers have extensive knowledge and a vested interest in preserving the environment and mitigating adverse effects of climate change. Food production ensures food security for all of us and supports the livelihoods of thousands of rural families who are the backbone of Estonia's economy and rural life. It is essential that solutions to the challenges facing the sector are found together," the appeal states.

"Protecting our food producers is critical to ensuring that clean and domestic food is available to all of us in the future."

"Given the deep crisis in the sector, we ask the government to allocate the necessary funds for emergency support from the government reserve this year and from the national budget in 2024," it reads.

"Emergency support is critical given the difficult situation facing farmers."

