X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Baltic states' first ever oat milk production starts in Türi

News
The Yook Production plant in Türi.
Open gallery
12 photos
News

Production of an Estonian-made oat milk has begun in Türi, Järva County, and is the first of its kind in the Baltic states.

Estonian entrepreneurs invested over €13 million into the project, while the oat-based drink should hit store shelves in Estonia within the next fortnight, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported Tuesday.

A total of 15 people currently work at the oat milk production plant in Türi, mostly people who have been recruited locally.

Katre Kõvask, CEO of Yook Production, the company behind the product, told Ak: "Our annual maximum production volume will come to 20 million liters, and we will start selling in Estonia, moving step by step towards Latvia and Lithuania."

"Naturally, the broader plan is to find larger export markets, all over the world, for example in Asia, the Gulf countries, Western Europe and elsewhere," she continued.

"We are sourcing the raw materials from much closer to home – we buy from Tartu Mill – while some also derive from southern Finland, as unfortunately, it is not yet viable to buy gluten-free oats in the Baltic states."

"So that is a call to action to farmers – please, start cultivating them, and we will start buying," Kõvask added.

The shelves at regional supermarket retailing cooperative Järva Tarbijate Uhistu's largest store is full of vegan beverage products, AK reported.

These include dozens of different flavored oat drinks from five different suppliers.

Paide Maksimarket manager Eve Kuldre told AK that since oat milk is a niche product and buyers are increasingly price sensitive, it cannot influence the dairy milk market significantly.

Sales have dropped slightly, she added, compared with last year, mainly as buyers are more aware of their consumers.

Estonian people however tend to prefer domestic production, she said. "We hope that the customer will buy Estonian, because it is clear that domestic production is preferred," Kuldre said.

"We have worked a lot on our product development and flavor ranges. We really hope that we will be able to delight consumers near and far with products which are world-class," Katre Kõvask told AK.

The oat-based beverage currently comes in three different flavors, with the intention being to expand these.

Oat milk is a comparatively recent development, having first been produced in the 1990s by Swedish scientist Rickard Öste.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Olev Kenk

Related

eesti laul 2024

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:20

Prosecutor's office will not start criminal proceedings into Nordica

20:51

Urmas Varblane: State does not know what it wants to achieve in economic policy

20:49

Anti-corruption group: Personalized state plan unethically prepared

20:20

'Voice of Canvas' to combine Ukrainian art, music and storytelling in Tartu

19:55

Elron's new trains will have vending machines

19:43

Car tax bill passes first Riigikogu reading

19:20

Estonia men's national team to face Switzerland in friendly this June

19:09

Estonian FM: We are not afraid to stand up for Ukraine's victory

18:58

Finance ministry promises to amend state budget for teachers' raises payout

18:30

Construction of car tunnel connecting Ülemiste City and downtown stalled

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

13.02

Foreign intelligence agency concerned over Russia-China citizens' rights abroad statement

13.02

Kallas on Russia's wanted list: This is a familiar scare tactic Updated

06.02

Military spending expert: Russia unable to replace weapons pulled from storage

13.02

Foreign Intelligence Service: Russia's offensive capabilities near Estonia to increase Updated

13:53

Baltics summon Russian chargés d'affaires over wanted list Updated

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

13.02

Ministry starting talks to close dozens of Estonia's smaller high schools

08:30

Estonian foreign minister: We must move towards two-state solution

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: