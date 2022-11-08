Estonia's first oat drink factory cornerstone laid in Järva County

The cornerstone of a €12 million oat drink factory — Estonia's first — was laid in Türi, Järva County on Tuesday.

The factory has the capacity to produce 20 million liters of oat milk per year, which is half of Finland's and the Baltic states' market share. Ninety percent of the finished products will be exported.

Estonian entrepreneurs Armin Karu, Martin Kangur, Paavo Pettai and Mark Eikner have invested in the factory. Their brand is called Yook.

Karu said the market in Estonia is not very big and that all the products currently on the shelves are imported.

"We are the very first to start producing it in Estonia. And we've all grown up on oatmeal, on oat flour, so it's just the next step to start producing something from oats," he told Tuesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera".

The facility will be run on natural gas.

Yook board member Katre Kõvask said fuel oil cannot be used as it taints the products.

"We will use natural gas, but we also use [energy from] our own solar farm. And any energy left over from production is recycled. And we are aiming to have an environmental footprint of zero in the near future," she said.

