X!

Gluten-free diets strain wallets of Estonian celiac patients

News
Gluten-free food products exist in Estonia, but are often more expensive than their regular alternatives.
Gluten-free food products exist in Estonia, but are often more expensive than their regular alternatives. Source: Pixzolo Photography/Unsplash
News

For people with celiac disease, gluten-free food is the only treatment. Unlike in parts of Europe, patients in Estonia must cover the extra cost of gluten-free foods alone.

Celiac disease is a chronic autoimmune condition triggered by gluten and with a strong genetic component. When someone with celiac disease eats gluten, a protein found in grains including wheat, barley and rye, the immune system attacks and damages the lining of the small intestine.

Symptoms can range from fatigue, nausea and abdominal pain to more serious complications such as liver dysfunction, neurological problems or recurrent miscarriage, also known as recurrent pregnancy loss (RPL).

Celiac disease differs from non-celiac gluten sensitivity (NCGS), which can cause similar symptoms but does not damage the small intestine.

For those with celiac disease, the only treatment currently available is strict adherence to a gluten-free diet, said Estonian Celiac Society (ETS) chair Aive Antson.

"At present, science has no other pill, injection or other medication available for us," she said.

Gluten-free products are typically more expensive than standard foods, however, and like other groceries, prices have only gone up with inflation.

Antson noted that Estonia lacks comprehensive research comparing gluten-free and regular food prices across categories, but the ETS conducted its own study in late 2024. Bread showed the biggest gap.

"Gluten-free bread was 6.3 times more expensive than rye bread," she said, adding that gluten-free baking flour mixes were also 5.1 times pricier than wheat flour.

No extra support in Estonia

A Ministry of Social Affairs study conducted several years ago estimated that monthly grocery bills for someone with celiac disease average around €90, Antson noted.

That figure also included services such as visits to a dietitian, however, and has likely risen since regardless.

Although the primary treatment for celiac disease is a special diet, Estonia does not provide financial support or reimbursements for gluten-free food.

Several other European countries, meanwhile, have introduced measures to help ease the burden. In Finland, low-income patients can apply for assistance with food costs. Ireland offers tax relief on gluten-free food purchases and additional support for those facing financial hardship, while Italy provides food vouchers.

In the U.K., gluten-free products may even be available by prescription depending on the region.

Minister of Social Affairs Karmen Joller (Reform) said the issue has not been discussed recently, but acknowledged the need to consider possible solutions.

"Since this is essentially therapeutic food, it should either be covered by the Estonian Health Insurance Fund (EHIF) or perhaps [compensated] via rehabilitation services," Joller said.

EHIF, however, said covering everyday food purchases out of health insurance funding isn't possible.

"EHIF pays for healthcare services included in the official list of healthcare services," the agency said in a written comment, noting that medicines are likewise reimbursed based on a central list of subsidized pharmaceuticals.

Officials added that decisions on reimbursing treatments or medicines in Estonia are based on medical evidence, effectiveness and cost.

Celiac Society: We've run out of steam

Antson said the Estonian Celiac Society has not held substantial discussions with policymakers for several years.

"The ETS celebrates its 30th anniversary this year," she said. "We were more active in the society's early years and even 10–15 years ago, but in recent years, we've run out of steam because our proposals haven't led anywhere."

Still, the organization now hopes to reopen the conversation. It plans to gather updated data on the cost of gluten-free diets and the additional expenses faced by people with celiac disease and their families.

Once that information is compiled, Antson said, the ETS intends to bring it back to Estonian policymakers.

She also emphasized the need for closer cooperation with doctors and healthcare professionals, noting that celiac disease remains underdiagnosed across Europe.

"People will often go to the doctor's with various symptoms for years — or even decades," Antson said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Urmet Kook, Aili Vahtla

Related

job vacancy at err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:07

Legal expert criticizes police plans to use drones in traffic surveillance Updated

11:51

Overview: How is Estonia spending €2 billion in pollution quota proceeds?

11:14

Gluten-free diets strain wallets of Estonian celiac patients

11:14

Elena Malõgina through to Helsinki quarter finals, set to break into top 300

10:38

Estonia's mixed wheelchair curling pair lose to US in Milano Cortina Paralympics

10:37

New mall means Keila fast becoming Estonia's 'retail capital'

10:16

Service prices driving inflation in Estonia

09:44

Ice breaking costs increase by €2 million due to cold snap

09:12

Inflation in Estonia stood at 3.1 percent in February

08:43

Estonia's Air Force testing new anti-drone system with US Army

be prepared!

Most Read articles

04.03

Family from Estonia claim unable to leave Oman together on repatriation flight

03.03

Russian icebreaker enters Estonian territorial waters without permission

05.03

8 Baltic Sea countries, Iceland, Norway developing joint crisis and evacuation plans

05.03

Casino resort firm Bombay Group laying off over half its staff

05.03

Average wage in Estonia was €2,092 in 2025

04.03

Study: Youth find LGBTIQ+ community in Estonia most hated of all minorities

05.03

Minister: Most of Putin's friends already in hell or rotting in prison

05.03

Estonian crime stats: Thefts hit highest level in a decade in 2025

05.03

High-speed broadband and wealthy IT workers arrive in an area hand in hand

05.03

Estonia might offer gas stations relief from national stockpiles

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo