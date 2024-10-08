X!

14th 'Veganmess' fair takes place in Tallinn this weekend

'Veganmess' 2023 takes place Saturday, October 12-Sunday, October 13 (photo taken from 2023's event).
'Veganmess' 2023 takes place Saturday, October 12-Sunday, October 13 (photo taken from 2023's event). Source: Ken Mürk.
A major vegan fair is taking place in Tallinn at the weekend.

The 14th Vegan Fair "Veganmess"' will be held at Tallinn's Creative Hub (Loomelinnak) October 12-13, and will showcase plant-based products and the vegan lifestyle.

The event will feature discussions, presentations, a film

Vegan Fair project manager Regly Johanson said: "This year's theme is dreaming. We invite everyone to dream big and imagine the environment they wish to live in, their culinary dreams, or what a dream world could look like."

"Throughout the two days, we'll bring inspiring presentations and panels to the stage, encouraging more dreaming," Johanson added via a press release.

Well-known local and international speakers are to take the stage, while on the Saturday globally recognized British vegan, animal rights activist, public speaker, YouTuber, content creator, and best-selling author Earthling Ed is to speak via live link.

On the Sunday, Ken Spector, one of the owners of the HappyCow app and website, will speak about the latest vegan trends, organizers say.

Panels and presentations on the development and market introduction of vegan products in large retail chains, reducing food waste, the intelligence of plants, vegan soldiers on Ukraine's front lines, "vegephobia," and pet ownership culture are all also on the itinerary, as are workshops on topics such as vegan parenting, growing microgreens, making vegan cheeses and natural cosmetics, and modern, animal-centered, and empathetic dog training.

Local speakers and workshop leaders include Tiina Toomet, Jaan Mettik, Maru Metspalu, Meelik Samel, Marit Mäesaar, Mikk Mägi, and other experts in their fields.

The Vegan Fair will also screen the documentary Eating for Tomorrow (U.S.), narrated by Oscar-winning British actress Kate Winslet and featuring the voices of Sir Richard Branson, Tony Robbins, and leading ocean scientist Sylvia Earle.

A video call with producer Mark Galvin will take place before the screening.

A charity flash tattoo event, in which attendees can adorn their bodies with vegan tattoos and support the animal-friendly beauty program LILU, are other things to look forward to.

The Vegan Fair will be runs 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, October 12 and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 13.

Tickets, available on the door, cost €10 in advance and €15 on the day of the event. Children 12 and under can attend for free.

Organizers are marketing company Vegekspert and animal protection organization MTÜ Loomus.

Editor: Andrew Whyte



