Gallery: Estonian amateur gardener grows giant 61kg watermelon

This summer, amateur gardener Eduard Dmitrijev has grown some of the biggest watermelons Estonia has ever seen. Capitalizing on the Estonian climate, which has become increasingly favorable for producing giant fruit, along with his considerable gardening skills, Dmitrijev's heaviest three watermelons in 2024 have a combined weight of over 160 kg.

Though he modestly refers to himself as just a hobbyist, gardener Eduard Dmitrijev has grown several enormous watermelons this year. Dmitrijev's heaviest watermelon this year weighs in at 61 kilograms, with his top three heaviest boasting a combined weight of more than 160 kg.

There is, of course, a whole science behind producing such giant specimens.

"To grow these watermelons, you have to graft them," Dmitrijev explained. "They've been grafted onto a pumpkin. If the watermelons aren't grafted, they only grow... well, in my case, the ungrafted watermelon grew to about 24 kilograms," he said.

Watermelons love warmth, which is why they grow best in a greenhouse. Dmitrijev also uses a mixture of different fertilizers, both mineral and organic, to get such impressive results.

To put Dmitrijev's success into context, none of the watermelons planted in the Tallinn Botanic Garden bore fruit this year. It's no surprise to find out then, that horticulturist Tiina Marjapuu, who works at Tallinn Botanic Garden, holds Dmitrijev's 61-kilogram achievement in very high regard.

"Watermelons are (giant) berries, like pumpkins and tomatoes," Marjapuu explained. "They're easy to grow if you know the right techniques."

Grafting however, is far from simple, according to Marjapuu. "I encourage everyone to try it, but I think if I knew how to do it, I wouldn't give away my secret," she said.

While a 61-kilogram watermelon is a major achievement, for Dmitrijev, there is still a feeling that things could have turned out even better. He had aimed to produce a 75-kilogram watermelon this year. However, after forgetting to water the plant on a few too many occasions, he had to settle for less and the hint of regret at what could have been.

Nevertheless, Dmitrijev is far from bitter and, thanks to his years of experience, neither are the watermelons he grows.

"If a watermelon has time to ripen and is planted early, it will be sweet. Yesterday I already cut two watermelons. On a 10-point scale, I would give them a seven. They hadn't had enough time to get really sweet," said Dmitrijev.

