Peak strawberry season hits Tallinn markets

Strawberries season is at its peak in Tallinn markets this week. According to sellers, the prices will not decrease, and they recommend people buy as many strawberries as they can.

"Currently, strawberries are sold at €5.50 and €5.90 [per kilo]. Quite a lot [are bought], box after box. It really depends [on the price] and of what type [of strawberry] it is, usually, that ripe jam berries are cheaper and fresher berries are more expensive," said Kati told "Aktuaalne kaamera".

At the market on Wednesday, there were big crowds of people buying the summer fruit.

"All the strawberries are being bought. /…/ The sun is blistering, soon the [strawberries] will run out," Ats told ERR.

In addition to eating the berries now, they are used for making jam and for stocking up for winter.

