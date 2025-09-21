X!

40kg pumpkin impresses crowds at Great Paunvere Fair

News
The 40 kg pumpkin at this year's Great Paunvere Fair.
Source: ERR
News

There was plenty to get excited about at this year's Great Paunvere Fair in Palamuse, Jõgeva County, including a 40 kg pumpkin and a school bus made of vegetables.

As is customary, all kinds of things were on sale at this year's Great Paunvere Fair on Saturday. A unique exhibition by local children created using fruit and vegetables also attracted plenty of attention.

"Originally, I had the simple idea that we could make a pumpkin head – add eyes and a mouth and maybe some moss for the hair. But it's great to give children the materials and let their creativity run wild. Soon, regular pumpkin had been turned into an elephant," said Mirjam, a teacher at the Palamuse kindergarten, who curated the exhibition.

It seemed that even the most demanding members of the audience appreciated the unconventional approach to this year's exhibition. Youngsters Lisette and Tanel were most impressed by the "School Bus" exhibit.

However, the most impressive exhibit was a four-meter-tall sunflower from the Tootsi garden in Palamuse.

The most distant attraction – a 40-kilogram pumpkin – came from the town of Türi. Annika, who brought the giant pumpkin to the fair, said this year was only the second time she has ever tried to grow pumpkins in her life.

The "School Bus" exhibit at the Great Paunvere Fair. Source: ERR

"I wanted to show everyone how beautiful it is. Some pumpkins have complicated shapes, but this one is as beautiful as any model pumpkin. It was grown on a compost heap without any fertilizer – just with love and care," said Annika.

The Great Paunvere Fair took place in Palamuse, Jõgeva count for the 26th time this year.

---

Editor: Michael Cole, Marko Tooming

