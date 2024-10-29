Gallery: Tallinn students create record-breaking 43-meter-long sandwich

On Tuesday, students and teachers from Tallinn School of Service (Tallinna Teeninduskool) joined forces to create the longest sandwich in the school's history.

Last year, the school's staff and students worked together to create a sandwich that measured an impressive 31.9 meters long. This year, they went even better, hitting the coveted 43 meter mark.

They still have a long way to go to better the world's longest sandwich, which stretched a mighty 735 meters and was created jointly by members of three different teams in Lebanon back in 2011.

