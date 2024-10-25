Halloween gets a boost this year thanks to bumper pumpkin harvest

This year's pumpkin harvest in Estonia has proved to be a particularly productive one, and many of the best specimens are being bought for Halloween decorations as well as for consuming.

Indrek Teor, owner of the Mäetoa talu farm near Pärnu, said: "This year, you could certainly say the pumpkin harvest was an exceptionally good one."

The unusually warm September, and to a certain extent October too, helped with this.

"The pumpkins came on nicely, even through September and October, until the firsts frosts finally arrived, meaning they had to be harvested," Teor went on.

Although pumpkin salad remains a perennial Estonian Christmas favorite, and pumpkin soup is practically a must-have at this time of year, more and more people are buying the winter squash specifically for Halloween decorations, following the U.S. influence.

Teor said: "This year you can definitely say Halloween has gotten popular again. In recent years people had been saying that no, pumpkins are for eating, we won't be putting a candle inside one and we won't waste it; we're making pumpkin salad."

Pumpkins come in different varieties, some more suited for Halloween decorations than others.

"The most suitable is the 'Jack O'Lantern,' which is lighter, with a thicker skin, and so is a good pumpkin for carving."

Alas, these had all been sold out by the time "Aktuaalne kaamera" visited the farm.

"Another variety which is definitely in high demand is the 'Tom Fox.' This is actually even more beautiful than the 'Jack O'Lantern.' It has an olive and brownish color to it; it really is very beautiful. It is is also very popular for Halloween; there are still a few left, but not many," Teor went on.

Most supermarkets in Estonia are fairly stocked with Halloween items and promotions, meaning the annual event, popular with some but not others, seems to be growing in prominence.

"Aktuaalne kaamera" took a brief vox pop of shoppers at a Pärnu supermarket, asking whether they would be marking Halloween this year.

One, Kristjan, said: "No, it doesn't interest me," while another, Mare, said: "I think this is more for the younger people, to have fun."

As if to underscore this, two such younger people, Greteliis and Melian, told "Aktuaalne kaamera" that: "Yes, we are having a joint party this weekend. Yep, a party is coming, with friends," adding that pumpkins would form a part of the table decorations, along with fake spiders and more.

The indigenous equivalents are Hingedepäev – All Soul's Day itself, Kadripäev and Mardipäev.

--

