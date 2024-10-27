X!

Tartu science center spotlights the science in Halloween

News
Tartu's AHHAA Science Center.
Tartu's AHHAA Science Center. Source: Raadio 4/ERR
News

AHHAA Science Center brought together science and the spine-chilling at a recent pre-Halloween event, where visitors could experience everything from the dissecting of an eye to a scary basement adventure.

A day full of exciting and hair-raising adventures kicked off for some enthusiasts with a Halloween murder mystery basement adventure conjured up by AHHAA's youth volunteers, ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported Saturday.

To solve the mystery, participants had to work their way through various riddles and puzzles that challenged puzzle lovers of all ages.

According to AHHAA event coordinator Rasmus Rohtla, young folks have a tremendous interest in science that only keeps growing by the year. This is evident in their increasing participation in various science-related events and competitions.

Because of this, combining science with scary and eerie themes for kids was a cinch.

"There's a bit of science in everything," Rohtla highlighted. "If we take this eye dissection, for example, and examine our anatomy – that's where science can seamlessly be tied into every activity we do."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Aili Vahtla

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

16:05

Tartu science center spotlights the science in Halloween

15:03

Estonian Riigikogu committee on visit to South Korea, Taiwan

14:06

Estonian FM: People of Georgia must have right to vote freely and honestly

13:04

Gallery: Legendary Estonian punk band Vennaskond plays 40th birthday show

11:56

Estonia's parties say they're ready to slash MP expense allowances

10:59

Experts: Personal ties affect people getting used to changed skylines

09:53

Narva Museum raising funds for restoration of 18th century Orthodox icon

26.10

New EOK secretary general: I'm really motivated to give back to Estonian sport

26.10

Haapsalu youngsters try out life as a librarian during 'Library Days'

26.10

Unemployment Insurance Fund plans to keep branches open in all county centers

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

25.10

Bolt CEO calls remote work 'insanity,' says more in-office days needed

26.10

EDF colonel: Russian forces currently unable to make major breakthroughs

25.10

Clocks go back one hour in Estonia on Sunday

26.10

Svet's coalition partners against taking out loan to fund Rail Baltica

10:59

Experts: Personal ties affect people getting used to changed skylines

25.10

Fear of car tax yet to cause rush to sell vehicles for scrap

25.10

Prime minister: All Russian citizens in Estonia should lose the right to vote

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo