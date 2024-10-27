Tartu science center spotlights the science in Halloween

AHHAA Science Center brought together science and the spine-chilling at a recent pre-Halloween event, where visitors could experience everything from the dissecting of an eye to a scary basement adventure.

A day full of exciting and hair-raising adventures kicked off for some enthusiasts with a Halloween murder mystery basement adventure conjured up by AHHAA's youth volunteers, ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported Saturday.

To solve the mystery, participants had to work their way through various riddles and puzzles that challenged puzzle lovers of all ages.

According to AHHAA event coordinator Rasmus Rohtla, young folks have a tremendous interest in science that only keeps growing by the year. This is evident in their increasing participation in various science-related events and competitions.

Because of this, combining science with scary and eerie themes for kids was a cinch.

"There's a bit of science in everything," Rohtla highlighted. "If we take this eye dissection, for example, and examine our anatomy – that's where science can seamlessly be tied into every activity we do."

