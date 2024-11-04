X!

Southern Estonian museums' off-season filled with ghost tours, fright nights

Alatskivi Castle manager Laura Lillepalu-Scott in a room at the castle containing costumed wax figures.
Alatskivi Castle manager Laura Lillepalu-Scott in a room at the castle containing costumed wax figures. Source: ERR
Taking their cue from horror movies, museums across Southern Estonia have filled their fall off-season with bone-chilling ghost tours, fright nights and other hair-raising events.

"Our visitor numbers plummet as soon as school starts back up again in September," explained Alatskivi Castle manager Laura Lillepalu-Scott.

Museums off-season campaigns aim to encourage folks to come visit even outside peak season.

"This year, the campaign has ghostly overtones, emphasizing that we still offer plenty to do here during the darker [months]," she added. "So that visitors can see the castle in a different light."

Located on the basement level at Alatskivi Castle is a wax museum, which Lillepalu-Scott described as an exhibition about manor management. Wax figures represent some of the castle's long-ago servants.

Various museums in Southern Estonia will be hosting ghoulish and hauntingly fun events throughout November.

Editor: Annika Remmel, Aili Vahtla

