X!

Clocks go back one hour in Estonia on Sunday

News
The old clock from Tartu's Town Hall in the
The old clock from Tartu's Town Hall in the "Our Tartu" exhibition. Source: Press Materials
News

The clocks go back one hour from early morning Sunday, October 27, as daylight saving time ends.

The time change affects the whole EU and other European nations

It means that this Sunday, October 27, at 4 a.m. the clocks go back one hour ie. 4 a.m. becomes 3 a.m.

The issue of putting the clocks back in October and forward at the end of March has been brought up now and again; in 2019 the European Parliament approved a European Commission proposal to end the practice of daylight saving time, but this has not come to fruition.

Clocks are changed primarily to make better use of daylight hours in summer, originally proposed to prevent "wasting" daylight in the morning and later also to conserve energy.

The shift means that while sunrise on Saturday is at 8.26 a.m., sunset at 5.42 p.m., on Sunday, these times will be 7.29 a.m. and 4.39 p.m. respectively (Tallinn times).

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

