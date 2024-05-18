Estonian farmowner: Siberian tomato resistant to bad weather conditions

In an appearance on ETV morning show "Terevisioon" on Friday, farmowner Tiia Klimov shared tips for growing tomatoes and shared that her favorite variety is the Siberian tomato, which can be grown on open fields and isn't susceptible to rain, wind or otherwise stormy conditions.

Klimov, who owns Kingumäe Farm in Tartu County, explained that Siberian tomatoes can grow in very harsh conditions.

"Siberian tomatoes can withstand wind, storms and rain," she highlighted. "The plant itself is very beautiful; it has lacy leaves that are completely different from other tomatoes."

When planting outside, she continued, you need to give it ample space.

"The fruit isn't very big, only around 60-80 grams, or 2-3 ounces, but the tomatoes are very tasty," Klimov said. "It's a garden beauty."

According to the farmowner, this particular variety of tomato doesn't even face any particular hazards. "It is a very old variety – there are other varieties of Siberian tomatoes too – but the other plants aren't as beautiful and ornamental," she explained. "I got the seeds for tomatoes from Siberia from an old lady, and we've kept it up since."

Klimov shared other tried and true tips for growing tomatoes as well. "You make a hole and put a Baltic herring in there, since tomatoes need phosphorus," she described. "You can plant tomatoes very deep into the soil; the plant will be that much stronger. And greenhouses need a lot of ventilation; tomatoes need wind."

