Estonian farmowner: Siberian tomato resistant to bad weather conditions

News
Colorful and striped fresh Siberian tomatoes.
Colorful and striped fresh Siberian tomatoes. Source: Höyhens/Wikimedia Commons
News

In an appearance on ETV morning show "Terevisioon" on Friday, farmowner Tiia Klimov shared tips for growing tomatoes and shared that her favorite variety is the Siberian tomato, which can be grown on open fields and isn't susceptible to rain, wind or otherwise stormy conditions.

Klimov, who owns Kingumäe Farm in Tartu County, explained that Siberian tomatoes can grow in very harsh conditions.

"Siberian tomatoes can withstand wind, storms and rain," she highlighted. "The plant itself is very beautiful; it has lacy leaves that are completely different from other tomatoes."

When planting outside, she continued, you need to give it ample space.

"The fruit isn't very big, only around 60-80 grams, or 2-3 ounces, but the tomatoes are very tasty," Klimov said. "It's a garden beauty."

According to the farmowner, this particular variety of tomato doesn't even face any particular hazards. "It is a very old variety – there are other varieties of Siberian tomatoes too – but the other plants aren't as beautiful and ornamental," she explained. "I got the seeds for tomatoes from Siberia from an old lady, and we've kept it up since."

Klimov shared other tried and true tips for growing tomatoes as well. "You make a hole and put a Baltic herring in there, since tomatoes need phosphorus," she described. "You can plant tomatoes very deep into the soil; the plant will be that much stronger. And greenhouses need a lot of ventilation; tomatoes need wind."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Annika Remmel, Aili Vahtla

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

European voters' compass

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:55

Prescription drug naloxone to be added to police kit

09:54

Kantar Emor: Only Social Democrats increase their support in May poll

09:32

E-residents and digital nomads travel through Europe to Tallinn

08:54

Estonian farmowner: Siberian tomato resistant to bad weather conditions

08:34

Temperatures to rise to 26 degrees on Saturday

17.05

Silver Kuusik to run for EKRE chair next month

17.05

Estonia wants to link 2040 carbon target to technological progress

17.05

Toom and Kõlvart on European elections: We are definitely not rivals

17.05

Herem: Ministry should increase physical education for pupils

17.05

Port of Tallinn borrowed €20 million and paid out €19.2 million in dividends

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

15.05

Researcher: Estonians could be in the minority by end of century

17.05

Estonian state to roll out crisis stores nationwide network

16.05

Narva schools refused exception on Estonian-language education transition

17.05

Former Estonian foreign ministers praise Tsahkna's actions in Georgia

16.05

Statistics: Estonians are the happiest people in the Baltics

17.05

Lavrova: I want to demonstrate to Estonians that I am a trustworthy person

16.05

Reinsalu: Estonia does a U-turn on Palestine in UN vote

16.05

Finnair restarts Tartu flights after alternative to GPS approach systems found

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo