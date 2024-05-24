Meteorologist: Too early to say if warm spell will last until Jaanipäev

Despite the recent warm weather, it is still too early to say if similar conditions can, as last year, be expected for midsummer – Jaanipäev, meteorologists say.

The current warm conditions will continue until June 5 at least, according to current forecasts.

Talking to ETV morning show "Terevisioon," meteorologist Helve Meitern said: "We cannot forecast the whole month. We have various prediction models, but even these are contradictory."

"No model currently predicts what the weather will be like by Midsummer's Day," she added.

Meitern said experience shows that if temperatures reach 30 degrees Celsius in May, that can at least bode well for those who like hot weather. "Usually, after a spring heatwave, there will be several more heatwaves during the summer."

As for the warm weather through to early June, Metiern said: "This is certain, so there's no need to fear cold during this period; vice versa, people are more likely to complain about the heat."

It will be dry too, another one of the many things which Estonians regularly complain about.

"The likelihood of rainfall over this time period is very low, and any that does fall will only be sporadic," she said, adding that there is a chance of thunderstorms in places.

Jaanipäev falls on June 24, and the preceding day is also a national holiday.

