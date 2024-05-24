Ticket prices to go up for domestic flights from June

Minister of Regional Affairs Piret Hartman (SDE) has sent out for a round of approval a draft regulation to hike domestic air fares from June.

"Ticket prices are being increased because the current prices do not reflect the actual costs of providing the service and are disproportionately low compared to bus and ferry ticket prices," said Andres Ruubas, head of the public transport department at the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture.

He noted that the last time ticket prices for domestic flight routes were increased was eight years ago. "The price increase has been discussed with the relevant local governments, so they are already aware of it," Ruubas said.

Ruubas mentioned that the exact date when the ticket prices will change will be determined after the draft regulation is approved.

According to the draft regulation, the price of a standard ticket on the Tallinn-Kärdla route will increase by three euros, making the ticket cost €28 instead of the current €25.

On the Tallinn-Kuressaare route, the standard ticket price will increase by four euros to €30 instead of the current €26.

On the Pärnu-Ruhnu and Kuressaare-Ruhnu routes, the ticket price will increase by five euros, taking the cost to €34 and €28 respectively, instead of the current €29 and €23.

The price of a ticket for the special Pärnu-Kihnu flight route will increase by three euros, making the ticket cost €18 instead of the current €15. Ticket prices on the Tallinn-Kärdla route will increase by 12 percent and on the Tallinn-Kuressaare route by 15 percent.

In addition to standard tickets, passengers will also have the option to purchase flexible tickets. A flexible ticket allows passengers to change the travel time and passenger details without an additional fee, making it more expensive than a standard ticket. The price of a flexible ticket on major island routes will increase by four euros. On the Kärdla route, the flexible ticket will cost €37 instead of the current €33, and on the Kuressaare route, it will cost €38 instead of the current €34.

As a change, the draft regulation sets a higher ticket price for late bookers on days when flight occupancy is significantly higher than average. According to the draft, tickets for Friday and Sunday flights will be three euros higher if the passenger buys the ticket when at least 75 percent of the tickets for that flight have already been sold or reserved. The aim is to encourage passengers to purchase tickets as early as possible and to choose departures with lower occupancy.

