Statistics: Organic farming areas and livestock numbers decreased in 2023

Farming in Estonia
Farming in Estonia Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
According to data provided by Statistics Estonia, in 2023, 225,300 hectares were used for organic farming in Estonia in 2023 – 22.8 percent of the total agricultural land used.

92 percent of organic farming areas were fully converted while the rest was undergoing a process of conversion. Compared with 2022, the size of Estonia's total organic farming area decreased by 2.5 percent, and 78 organic producers ceased their activities.

Ege Kirs, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that previously, Estonia's organic farming had increased with each passing year. The proportion of organic farmland in the country had also put Estonia among Europe's best. Last year however, the area used for organic farming decreased, and Estonia also fell further from the 25 percent target outlined in the EU's Farm to Fork Strategy.

"Just like in agriculture overall, it was a difficult year for organic farmers – harvested production declined for many crops, the number of livestock decreased, and several organic producers went out of business," said Kirs.

Last year, fully organic crop farming in Estonia included cereals grown on 47,600 hectares, dry pulses on 6,000 hectares, vegetables and strawberries on 240 hectares, and potatoes on 110 hectares. There were also 2,200 hectares of organic fruit and berry plantations.

Organic farming in Estonia. Source: Statistics Estonia

Estonia's total production of organic cereals was 83,200 tonnes, which is 31 percent less than the year before. Holdings produced 1,300 tonnes of organic potatoes and 640 tonnes of organic fruits and berries. Production of organic fruits and berries fell by half on year.

The yields per hectare in organic farming are usually significantly lower than in conventional farming, since the former does not use any artificial mineral fertilisers or pesticides. Last year, the average yield of cereals was 3.4 tonnes per hectare, while for organic cereals it was 1.7 tonnes per hectare. The average yield of potatoes was 24.5 tonnes per hectare, while for organic potatoes it was 11.7 tonnes.

In 2023, the organic livestock in Estonia included 42,300 cattle, 25,400 sheep and goats, 670 pigs, and 26,600 laying hens. Organic farming is more popular among cattle, sheep and goat farmers, with 18 percent of cattle and 43 percent of sheep and goats in the country farmed organically.

Numbers were down in 2023 for all livestock farmed organically.

5.6 million eggs and 8,900 tonnes of milk were produced in Estonia using organic farming methods. In addition to milk, other organic dairy products produced included 240 tonnes of cheese, 208 tonnes of acidified milk products, and 16 tonnes of cream and butter.

More information is available here and here.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

