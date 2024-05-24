Estonia's average gross monthly salary grows to €1,894 in Q1

Euros (photo is illustrative).
Euros (photo is illustrative). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The average gross monthly salary in Estonia in the first quarter was €1,894, which is 8.8 percent higher than the same period last year, according to Statistics Estonia.

Liina Kuusik, analyst at Statistics Estonia, noted that, in the first quarter, the average monthly gross wages and salaries were the highest in the fields of information and communication (€3,393), financial and insurance activities (€3,114) and public administration, national defense and compulsory social security (€2,517). "The biggest increase in average wages and salaries was registered in human health and social work activities (16.7 percent) and in agriculture, forestry and fishing (13.7 percent)," Kuusik pointed out.

Averages wages by economic area. Source: Statistics Estonia

The average monthly wages and salaries were the lowest in accommodation and food service activities (€1,217), other service activities (€1,258) and real estate activities (€1,322).

The average monthly gross wages and salaries in the first quarter were the highest in Tallinn (€2,247), followed by Harju County (incl. Tallinn) with €2,139, and Tartu County (€1,888). The lowest average wages were seen in Valga (€1,376) and Saare (€1,430) counties. Year on year, the biggest growth in wages and salaries was recorded in Hiiu (12.1 percent) and Ida-Viru (12 percent) counties. Compared with the first quarter last year, the growth in wages was the most modest in Lääne (6.8 percent) and Rapla (7.1 percent) counties.

Median wages, i.e. the point at which half of employees earn more and half earn less, were €1,553 in the first quarter of 2024.

By economic activity, median wages were the highest in information and communication (€2,873) and financial and insurance activities (€2,555). The lowest median wages were recorded in real estate activities (€917) and other service activities (€984).

Averages wages by county. Source: Statistics Estonia

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: Statistics Estonia

