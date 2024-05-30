Grocery stores lead retail trade decline in April

News
A supermarket checkout.
A supermarket checkout. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

According to Statistics Estonia, in April 2024, the turnover of retail trade enterprises was €842 million. Compared with April 2023, the volume of retail trade turnover fell by 3 percent.

Johanna Linda Pihlak, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that while the turnover volume in March was down by 4 percent compared to the same time last year, the decline slowed somewhat in April. "The drop in the volume of retail trade turnover in April was mainly due to grocery stores, as their turnover volume decreased by 6 percent year on year," Pihlak added.

Compared with April 2023, the turnover volume of stores selling manufactured goods decreased by 5 percent. The biggest decline, by 12 percent, was registered in stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials. A larger-than-average fall of 11 percent was also recorded in stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear, and in stores selling via mail order or the internet, where the turnover volume was down by 9 percent. In pharmacies and stores selling cosmetics, the volume of turnover increased by 7 percent and a 2 percent rise was seen in other specialized stores selling predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys etc.

The turnover volume of enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel increased by 9 percent compared with April last year.

In comparison with March, the volume of retail trade turnover decreased by 2 percent in April. According to the seasonally and working-day adjusted data, turnover volume was down by 1 percent from the previous month.

In the first four months of 2024, the turnover of retail trade enterprises decreased by 4 percent compared with the same period of 2023.

Economist: families looking for ways to save

Lenno Uusküla, chief economist at Luminor, commented on the decline in sales volumes of retail businesses, noting that while it stabilized last year, the volumes fell significantly in the first quarter of this year. "The first quarter's sales were 1.9 percent lower than the fourth quarter's sales when looking at volumes excluding cars, and as much as 5.4 percent lower when including cars. This was largely due to the impact of the VAT increase, as the volume indices decreased by about the same amount as the VAT hike," he said.

"There are two important and significant product groups in the downward trend. Consumption of food products and durable goods continues to decline," Uusküla noted. "For durable goods, purchases can often be postponed. While food consumption should generally be less cyclical due to the stable need for consumption, Estonia has seen a 20 percent decline over the past two years, and the richness of the food table significantly depends on the economic situation."

Uusküla added that since wage growth was strong in the first quarter and exceeded the price increase, purchasing power is rising, and money is starting to accumulate again in savings as well as returning to stores. "The decline at the beginning of the year should not mark the start of a new downward trend but rather an adjustment to the changes that have occurred."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: Statistics Estonia

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:25

Timber production plant burns down in Aegviidu

11:17

FT: NATO only has 5 percent of air defenses needed to protect eastern flank

10:54

EU on Rail Baltic: It is important to start digging and building

10:26

Fewer conscripts feel military service a waste of time

10:23

Grocery stores lead retail trade decline in April

09:55

SKA to cut €1.27 million also from rehabilitation and special care services

09:23

Läänemets: Government supplementary budget talks misdirected for a month now

08:48

Cornerstone laid at Rail Baltica's Ülemiste terminal

08:11

Minister: Russia may be using drones to survey Estonian sites of interest

07:39

Wetter, cooler weather forecast in Estonia as May turns to June

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.05

Installing solar panels at home to sell to electricity grid no longer pays

29.05

Historian: Why are generals falling like autumn leaves in Russia?

26.05

Russia adopts aerostats to help guard border with Finland

28.05

Tallinn's Patkuli Stairs closed until mid-June

29.05

Chinese ambassador reprimands Estonian MP after Tibet visit

29.05

Minister: No denying speculation in the air on Kaja Kallas taking EU post

29.05

Mirjam Mõttus: Why not just close border crossing points with Russia altogether

29.05

Researcher: This will be a good year for ticks

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo