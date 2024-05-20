Statistics: Estonia's producer price index down 2.9 percent on year

Timber industry (photo is illustrative).
Timber industry (photo is illustrative). Source: Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications
According to date provided by Statistics Estonia, the producer price index of industrial output increased by 0.3 percent between March and April 2024. However, the index was down 2.9 percent this April when compared to the same month last year.

Eveli Šokman, team lead of producer price statistics at Statistics Estonia, said that, compared to April 2023, the producer price index was most affected by price decreases in electricity and heat energy production and in the manufacture of wood and wood products, as well as food products.

"The index was also influenced by price increases in the manufacturing of electronic equipment and in the repair of machinery and equipment. Producer prices decreased by 1.0 percent in manufacturing as a whole and by 3.1 percent in the manufacturing of food products," Šokman said.

Compared with March 2024, the index was primarily affected by price increases in the manufacture of wood and wood products, fuel oils, and metal products. Falling prices in electricity and heat energy production, as well as in the manufacture of metal and food products had the opposite effect on the index.

In April, Estonia's export price index rose by 0.9 percent from March. The greatest increases were in the prices of petroleum products, agricultural products, and metal. Prices fell the most for electricity, in mining and quarrying, and for leather products and footwear. Compared to April 2023, the export price index was down 2.7 percent.

Producer price index of industrial output. Source: Statistics Estonia

Estonia's import price index rose by 0.1 percent between March and April 2024. The greatest increases were in the prices of metal, food products, and wood products. Prices decreased the most for electricity, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery and equipment. When compared to April 2023, the import price index was down by 1.8 percent.

The producer price index of industrial output expresses changes in the producer prices of industrial goods manufactured in Estonia for both the domestic market and for export.

More information is available here and here.

Editor: Michael Colee

