Producer price index down 3.9% on year in March

News
Power line mast. Photo is illustrative.
Power line mast. Photo is illustrative.
News

The producer price index (PPI) of industrial output fell 3.9 percent on year and 0.4 percent on month, data from Statistics Estonia shows.

The PPI shows the change in the producer prices of industrial goods manufactured in Estonia for the domestic market and for export.

Eveli Šokman, team lead of producer price statistics at Statistics Estonia, said the biggest factors between Feburary and March were electricity production and manufactured metal products.

"Rising prices in the manufacture of fuel oils, electrical equipment and chemicals had the opposite effect on the index," she added.

On year, the biggest changes were in falling electricity and heat energy production prices, and manufacturing of wood, wood products, and metal products, the statistical agency said.

The index was also influenced by price increases in the manufacture of electronic equipment and in the repair of machinery and equipment.

Producer prices decreased by 2.0 percent in manufacturing as a whole and by 3.6 percent in the manufacture of food products.

Producer price index changes March 2022-2023. Source: Statistics Estonia

In March 2024, the export price index rose by 0.4 percent compared with February 2024.

The biggest price increases were recorded in mining and quarrying, for petroleum products, and for agricultural products.

Prices fell the most for electricity, other non-metallic mineral products, and rubber and plastic products. Compared with March 2023, the export price index fell by 4.1 percent.

The import price index declined by 0.4 percent in March compared with February.

Prices fell the most for electricity, in mining and quarrying, and for chemicals and chemical products. The greatest increase was registered in the prices of wearing apparel, agricultural products, and wood products.

Compared with March 2023, the import price index decreased by 2.3 percent.

More information can be viewed on Statistics Estonia's website.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:52

Expert: U.S. foreign policy to remain on isolationist path for a while longer

09:24

Producer price index down 3.9% on year in March

08:50

Estonia's gender pay gap falls to 13 percent

08:22

Credibility of HPV at-home tests challenged in Estonia

08:08

Colonel: Russia prepared to risk using tactical air force again

21.04

Construction to disrupt traffic on Tallinn's Tartu maantee from Monday

21.04

Despite April snow, thousands hit river for Võhandu Marathon

21.04

Electoral committee chief: Peterson can run under presumption of innocence

21.04

Pärnu wraps up winter swim season with inaugural festival

21.04

Aivo Peterson Koos party's only EU elections candidate

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

18.04

EDF chief: I am absolutely certain Estonia could win a war

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

15.04

Ministry: Bolt drivers in charge of whether they get enough rest

20.04

Carnivorous diet trend among some Estonians has doctors baffled

21.04

Nine parties, six independents apply to run in Estonia's EU elections

08.04

Metro group: Proposed Tallinn light metro could compete with car

21.04

Despite April snow, thousands hit river for Võhandu Marathon

20.04

Estonian FM: US aid package could bring battlefield turnaround for Ukraine

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo