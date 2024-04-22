Producer price index down 3.9% on year in March

The producer price index (PPI) of industrial output fell 3.9 percent on year and 0.4 percent on month, data from Statistics Estonia shows.

The PPI shows the change in the producer prices of industrial goods manufactured in Estonia for the domestic market and for export.

Eveli Šokman, team lead of producer price statistics at Statistics Estonia, said the biggest factors between Feburary and March were electricity production and manufactured metal products.

"Rising prices in the manufacture of fuel oils, electrical equipment and chemicals had the opposite effect on the index," she added.

On year, the biggest changes were in falling electricity and heat energy production prices, and manufacturing of wood, wood products, and metal products, the statistical agency said.

The index was also influenced by price increases in the manufacture of electronic equipment and in the repair of machinery and equipment.

Producer prices decreased by 2.0 percent in manufacturing as a whole and by 3.6 percent in the manufacture of food products.

Producer price index changes March 2022-2023. Source: Statistics Estonia

In March 2024, the export price index rose by 0.4 percent compared with February 2024.

The biggest price increases were recorded in mining and quarrying, for petroleum products, and for agricultural products.

Prices fell the most for electricity, other non-metallic mineral products, and rubber and plastic products. Compared with March 2023, the export price index fell by 4.1 percent.

The import price index declined by 0.4 percent in March compared with February.

Prices fell the most for electricity, in mining and quarrying, and for chemicals and chemical products. The greatest increase was registered in the prices of wearing apparel, agricultural products, and wood products.

Compared with March 2023, the import price index decreased by 2.3 percent.

More information can be viewed on Statistics Estonia's website.

