Statistics: Estonian fish farms output rose in 2023, prices static

News
An adult rainbow trout.
An adult rainbow trout. Source: Lisac Mark, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service/Wikimedia Commons
News

The sold quantity of fish farming production rose in 2023, reversing a three-year decline, state agency Statistics Estonia reports.

According to Statistics Estonia, in 2023, aquaculture enterprises (meaning fish and crayfish farms) sold 918 tonnes of commercial fish and crayfish, for a total of €5.7 million.

The sale alone of fish roe for consumption amounted to nearly 10 tonnes, a 3.5-time rise on 2022's total, though at the same time this was half the figure for 2020 and 2021.

Commenting on the results, Swen Peterson, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said: "In 2023, almost 785 tonnes of rainbow trout was sold, accounting for 87 percent of the total quantity of farmed fish sold."

"In monetary terms, this amounts to nearly €4.5 million," he added, noting that rainbow trout is still the most farmed and sold fish species in Estonia, while its share has grown in recent years.

The quantity of commercial fish sold by fish farming enterprises rose by 118 tonnes on year to 2023.

The average price per kilogram of farmed fish stood at over €6 in 2023, largely unchanged on 2022's figure, Statistics Estonia says.

Crayfish output has fallen, however, for the fourth year in-a-row-

Nearly half a tonne of crayfish was placed on the market last year, a fall of 14 percent on year, and less than a quarter of the total sold in 2009 (nearly 2 tonnes).

Rainbow trout and other fish sales. Source: Statistics Estonia

At the same time, the average selling price of crayfish, rose by almost 30 percent on year to 2023.

Fish roe sales Source: Statistics Estonia

The value of sold fish roe came to just over €350,000 in 2023, with the average price per kilogram almost unchanged from the previous year. Most fish roe sold for consumption was the red fish roe variety.

Other fish species farmed and sold in Estonia include tench, European eel, catfish and sturgeon.

More information from Statistics Estonia is available here and here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:00

Estonia's retailers despair as shoplifting on the increase

15:35

Võrklaev: We tried to consider everyone's wishes when negotiating cuts

15:01

Rare lake moss balls in Saadjärv move closer to shore

14:38

Watchdog orders Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna to pay for influencer's India visit

13:32

Tallinn to trial snow clearing in city center, Põhja-Tallinn neighborhoods

13:30

SDE chairman: finance minister's budget cut memo included surprises

12:51

Several moose sightings reported in Tallinn

12:44

Russian border guards remove markers from Estonian waters in Narva River

12:27

Clyde Kull: Putin's visit to China has symbolic and practical significance

11:54

Statistics: Estonian fish farms output rose in 2023, prices static

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.05

Installing solar panels at home to sell to electricity grid no longer pays

12:44

Russian border guards remove markers from Estonian waters in Narva River

22.05

Researcher: Russia clarifying maritime border is in Estonia's interests

22.05

FT: Estonia among EU countries pushing for sanctions on Georgia

21.05

Timothy Snyder: War should have ended in 2022 with Ukraine's victory

20.05

Estonia's cost of living increase actually outstrips inflation

21.05

Estonia will not join Latvia, Lithuania's joint EXPO pavilion

06:56

Temperatures may rise up to 30 degrees in next few days

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo