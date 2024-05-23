Statistics: Estonian fish farms output rose in 2023, prices static

The sold quantity of fish farming production rose in 2023, reversing a three-year decline, state agency Statistics Estonia reports.

According to Statistics Estonia, in 2023, aquaculture enterprises (meaning fish and crayfish farms) sold 918 tonnes of commercial fish and crayfish, for a total of €5.7 million.

The sale alone of fish roe for consumption amounted to nearly 10 tonnes, a 3.5-time rise on 2022's total, though at the same time this was half the figure for 2020 and 2021.

Commenting on the results, Swen Peterson, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said: "In 2023, almost 785 tonnes of rainbow trout was sold, accounting for 87 percent of the total quantity of farmed fish sold."

"In monetary terms, this amounts to nearly €4.5 million," he added, noting that rainbow trout is still the most farmed and sold fish species in Estonia, while its share has grown in recent years.

The quantity of commercial fish sold by fish farming enterprises rose by 118 tonnes on year to 2023.

The average price per kilogram of farmed fish stood at over €6 in 2023, largely unchanged on 2022's figure, Statistics Estonia says.

Crayfish output has fallen, however, for the fourth year in-a-row-

Nearly half a tonne of crayfish was placed on the market last year, a fall of 14 percent on year, and less than a quarter of the total sold in 2009 (nearly 2 tonnes).

Rainbow trout and other fish sales. Source: Statistics Estonia

At the same time, the average selling price of crayfish, rose by almost 30 percent on year to 2023.

Fish roe sales Source: Statistics Estonia

The value of sold fish roe came to just over €350,000 in 2023, with the average price per kilogram almost unchanged from the previous year. Most fish roe sold for consumption was the red fish roe variety.

Other fish species farmed and sold in Estonia include tench, European eel, catfish and sturgeon.

More information from Statistics Estonia is available here and here.

