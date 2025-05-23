X!

Fish roe sales hit record high in Estonia in 2024

Caviar, a type of fish roe, on bread.
Caviar, a type of fish roe, on bread. Source: Edgar Cavazos/Unsplash
Last year, commercial fish and crayfish farms in Estonia sold 963 metric tons of farmed fish and crayfish, along with a record-setting more than 21 tons of fish roe, Statistics Estonia said Friday.

In 2024, commercial sales of fish and crayfish in Estonia reached €7.8 million, with the quantity of farmed fish sold up 45 metric tons, or 5 percent on year, according to a press release.

While the quantity of farmed fish was in decline in the years 2019-2022, it has been on the rise again over the last two years.

Anton Kardakov, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said increases in food prices have now reached the fish farming sector.

"The average price per kilogram of farmed fish was up by 30 percent, and exceeded €8," he noted.

Rainbow trout remains the most farmed and sold fish species in Estonia. Sold quantities of rainbow trout have increased steadily in recent years, reaching 835 tons and accounting for 87 percent of all farmed fish sold last year. In monetary terms, this amounted to nearly €6.9 million.

Meanwhile, Estonia saw its greatest ever sales of fish roe last year.

"21 tons of fish roe were sold in 2024," Kardakov noted. "This is about twice as much as in 2023, and also slightly exceeds the quantity of fish roe sold in the previously record-setting 2021."

He added that the value of the fish roe sold last year totaled nearly €680,000, despite the average price per kilogram falling 11 percent on year.

With a value of €17,000, half a ton of crayfish was sold in Estonia last year, nearly equaling 2023 quantities.

Other species of fish are commercially farmed in Estonia as well, including tench, European eel, African sharptooth catfish, carp, wels catfish, Siberian and Russian sturgeon and grass carp, Statistics Estonia added.

Fish counter at a supermarket in Estonia. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Fish roe sales hit record high in Estonia in 2024

