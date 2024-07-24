Businesses want priority for livestock transports on ferries

Companies involved in transporting live animals from Saaremaa to the mainland believe that vehicles carrying live animals should be given priority boarding on ferries. They argue that this would reduce waiting times at ports and minimize stress on the animals.

"We are addressing an issue related to the transportation of live animals from Saaremaa to the mainland to ensure the well-being of pigs and other animals, and thereby also the production of high-quality pork and other meats. Ensuring the welfare of pigs and other animals during live animal transport is critical. We wish to highlight several key issues and propose solutions regarding ferry operations in the context of live animal transport," wrote Olari Aavik, chairman of the board of the Saaremaa Entrepreneurs Association, Renna Põder, board member of Fortuna Trans OÜ and Anu Hellenurme, board member of the Estonian Pig Breeding Association, in a letter to the Riigikogu Rural Affairs Committee.

In a detailed explanation, they note that the transportation of live animals can significantly affect meat quality through factors such as stress, injuries and metabolic changes.

"Long-term and long-distance transport is a stressful experience for animals, causing physiological and biochemical changes in their bodies. Persistently high levels of stress hormones (such as cortisol) can lead to faster breakdown of glycogen in muscle tissue and increased lactic acid content in muscles. This can cause a drop in meat pH value and increase the incidence of PSE meat (pale, soft, exudative). Such meat releases a lot of juice, has lower market value and is less desirable to consumers."

The petitioners believe that establishing priority boarding for vehicles transporting live animals on ferries and creating better transport conditions are crucial steps to minimize animal stress and thereby maximize meat quality. The entrepreneurs seek to allow vehicles carrying live animals priority access to all ferries.

Additionally, they suggest that improving road maintenance would help reduce delays on the roads in winter and the risk of overheating of live animals in summer.

--

