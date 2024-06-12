Statistics: Pesticide sales in Estonia down for second year in a row

News
Farming in Estonia.
Farming in Estonia. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

According to data provided by Statistics Estonia, 713.5 tonnes of pesticides were placed on the market in Estonia in 2023. This was ten percent less than in 2022. Herbicides were once again the most commonly sold type of pesticides.

Herbicides accounted for 72 percent of the total amount of pesticides sold in Estonian in 2023, while 16 percent were fungicides, 10 percent growth regulators and 1.4 percent were insecticides.

Compared to the figures for 2022, there was a decline in sales of growth regulators and fungicides, while the volume of insecticides sold rose slightly. After a downward trend in the previous year, an increase was seen in the quantity of herbicides placed on the market in 2023.

Swen Peterson, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that herbicides have been the most commonly sold form of plant protection product for several years. "In 2023, herbicide sales totaled 516 tonnes, which is nearly 10 tonnes more than in 2022. However, the quantity of growth regulators sold was a third lower and the volume of fungicides almost a quarter lower than in 2022," Peterson added.

Compared to other European Union member states, the absolute quantities of pesticides placed on the market in Estonia are relatively small. For example, in 2022, the quantities of the three major types of pesticides sold – herbicides, fungicides and insecticides – were 64,000 tonnes in France, 54,000 tonnes in Spain, 45,000 tonnes in Germany and 1,400 tonnes in neighboring Latvia. The sales of these three product categories in Estonia totaled 644 tonnes in 2023.

In terms of the amounts of plant protection products sold per hectare of utilized agricultural area in 2022, Malta led the way with 9.4 kg, followed by Cyprus with 8.2 kg and the Netherlands with 4.9 kg per hectare. In Latvia and Estonia the quantities per hectare were 0.92 kg and 0.72 kg, respectively.

Pesticides are not only used for agricultural purposes but also in forestry, the wood processing industry, road and railway maintenance, sports grounds, playgrounds and parks. Some pesticides are also available for members of the public to buy and use in their home gardens.

Sales of pesticides. Source: Statistics Estonia

More information is available here and here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:04

Defense ministry permanent secretary to resign

16:51

Solo sailor dreams of crossing the Atlantic Ocean

16:25

Statistics: Pesticide sales in Estonia down for second year in a row

16:10

Estonian sexologist: We all manifest gender our own way

15:58

Defense minister: Ukraine training mission shows Russia we will not give up

15:53

Estonian coding school expands to Finland

15:23

Janar Holm: Tangible railway needed instead of glossy images and false hope

14:55

Valga Glow to fill former USSR missile base with electronic music

14:25

Choral symposium 'Leading Voices' comes to Estonia in 2025

13:44

Jüri Saar: Of the indivisibility of security in the age of hybrid wars

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

06.06

Videos: Divers may have found site of sunken 'Kaleva' passenger plane

08:06

Four leading EKRE members expelled in party's 'night of the long knives'

11.06

Watch live: Estonia face Lithuania in Baltic Cup final on Tuesday evening

11.06

Ministry may introduce fees for repeatedly taking state language exam

11.06

Baltics to leave BRELL electricity grid at start of February 2025

10.06

Isamaa wins Estonia's European Parliament elections

11.06

Estonia sending short-range air defense to Ukraine

11.06

Major Tallinn construction works prove to be millions more expensive

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo