Statistics: Land used for potato farming decreases 8 percent on year

News
Potatoes at a market.
Potatoes at a market. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

According to preliminary data provided by Statistics Estonia and the Estonian Agricultural Registers and Information Board (ARIB), the total area of land utilized for agriculture this year is 983,400 hectares, which is 4,400 hectares less than in 2023.

There has been a slight decrease in the total amount of arable land, as well as in the area used for fruit and berry plantations. The total sown area of potatoes, which has been in decline for a long time, is 8 percent smaller in 2024 than it was the year before.

Ege Kirs, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that potatoes are grown on 3,200 hectares of land in Estonia. An estimated 250 hectares of that is land cultivated by private households. "Ten years ago, potatoes were grown on an area almost that twice, or 6,300 hectares, while 20 years ago the area on which potatoes were grown was as much as five times larger," Kirs said.

The sown area of cereals is provisionally estimated at 350,000 hectares, down 1 percent from 2023. Wheat is grown on 173,300 hectares in Estonia, barley on 95,300, oats on 48,300 and rye on 18,300 hectares. The area on which barley is grown has decreased by 15 percent, while the area used to grow oats has increased by 35 percent, and the land used for rye  has increased by 8 percent. When compared to the previous year, less winter crops and more summer crops have been sown.

Area of potatoes. Source: Statistics Estonia

According to preliminary estimates, the total area on which legumes are grown is 60,500 hectares, up 13 percent from a year earlier. This is also the largest amount of land used for legumes in the last seven years. When compared to 2023, the area on which rape and turnip rape are cultivated has decreased by 21 percent and is 60,200 hectares in 2024. This decline is due to a significant reduction in winter rape and winter turnip rape.

The area utilized for growing strawberries amounts to 530 hectares this year, down 5 percent from 2023. The area used for fruit and berry plantations is 3,900 hectares, or 2 percent smaller than in 2023, while the area used for outdoor vegetables is 1,650 hectares – 5 percent larger than last year. There has also been an increase in the area used to grow mangolds and other less common vegetable crops.

More information is available here and here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:55

Over 500 drivers fined during first week of Reidi tee speed cameras

11:32

Inflation in Estonia likely to rally from the autumn

11:05

Stencibility Festival adds dozens of new works to Tartu street art map

10:47

Statistics: Land used for potato farming decreases 8 percent on year

10:16

Telia pays out record €81 million in dividends

09:36

Higher defense spending, more capabilities: Estonia's goals at NATO's Washington summit

08:55

SDE expresses concerns over planned Estonia-Saudi Arabia cooperation pact

08:10

Mark Lajal starts off Canada tournament with a win

07:39

Elisabeth Pihela puts in high jump season best ahead of Paris Olympics

08.07

Coalition plans to boost economic competitiveness with new industries

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

08.07

Several countries interested in renting Estonia's empty prison space

08.07

Estonian state denies involvement in Meta blocking of ISS article

08.07

New bikesharing service launches in Tallinn in August

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

06.07

Rail Baltica's Ülemiste terminal construction costs fall due to phased tendering

08.07

Coalition plans to boost economic competitiveness with new industries

04.07

Banksy exhibition opens in July at Tallinn's Telliskivi

08.07

Riigikogu committees agree to amend car tax bill

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo