Farmers facing big losses due to erratic spring weather

News
crops.
crops. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

Spring agricultural work is in full swing across Estonia but farmers say the weather is erratic and spring is late. While some say the weather is too wet, others are facing dried-out fields.

Work in the fields started on March 20. Tuesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" visited the winter wheat fields in Järva County, central Estonia.

"Spring still seems to be late. The weather is very changeable – 15 degrees one day, 5 degrees the next, cold, snow, flurries, this stops work again," agronomist Toivo Lauk told AK.

The spring plowing is at an end, only fields with bad conditions too bad for tractors are left. Urmas Kütt, a tractor driver with 44 years of experience, said he has never worked in such wet conditions.

Water-logged fields. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR

While winter rye, barley and wheat have withstood the winter weather, more than 500 hectares of winter rapeseed have dried up. The fields will now be plowed and sown with summer rapeseed.

"It was fated to suffer the cold, wind-chill of early January, with temperatures as low as -35 degrees in places. At the time, when the cold came over, there was no snow cover," Lauk explained.

Private farming company OÜ Mägede's winter crops survived the winter. The fields have been fertilized and peas have been sown.

However, owner Raido Allsaar has also accrued losses of €400,000 as 300 hectares of rapeseed has withered and needs to be replanted.

"You can expect to survive one year, but last year, due to bad weather, 100 hectares of summer oilseed rape died, and this year now 300 hectares of winter oilseed rape. I don't want to say what this summer might bring, but hope springs eternal," Allsaar said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:56

Farmers facing big losses due to erratic spring weather

20:26

Ministry to spend €120,000 on family friendly employer award promoter

20:25

Betting on Estonian sport: How a fun pastime can turn into a problem

20:05

Estonian exporters worried about Sweden's weak krona

19:32

Asian film culture festival JAFF presents both classics and the newest anime

19:00

SDE proposes former culture minister as new regional affairs minister

18:59

Estonian PM on state budget: People don't get why we must make an effort

18:21

Estonian scientists, beekeepers create unique honey DNA test

18:11

Municipalities still waiting for money for teachers' salary increases

17:32

Estonian diplomats nominated as EU ambassadors to Kosovo, Uzbekistan

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

15.04

Ministry: Bolt drivers in charge of whether they get enough rest

12:02

US man convicted of torturing Estonian victim in Iraq sentenced to 70 years

15.04

General: Russia deploying amoeba tactics

12:31

Moscow Patriarchate Orthodox church renting seven plots in Tallinn

15.04

Shoplifting up by a third in Estonia over past few years

10:20

Madis Kallas resigns as regional affairs minister

15.04

Lidl expanding to smaller Estonian cities

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo