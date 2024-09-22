Gallery: Students battle it out at plowing competition in Olustvere

On Saturday, locals had a reason to spend the day in Olustvere, Viljandi County, at the local food fair and preserves festival. The event also hosted an international plowing competition for schoolchildren.

Vocational students and recent graduates from ten countries were invited to compete in the plowing competition, with the largest number of participants coming from Estonia, as expected.

"One aspect is that young people can meet and socialize, but another is maintaining hands-on work alongside the digital world, so it doesn't get forgotten. Otherwise, we won't be able to work the fields. In my opinion, plowing is the art of soil cultivation. It's not something you just come in and do by dropping the plow and getting it right. It's something you have to learn," said competition organizer Riho Kala.

Kala added that there is no concern about the next generation of young plowmen in Estonia. This year alone, 65 boys and girls have enrolled in Olustvere's agricultural program.

Viljandi native Lisette Kask participated in the plowing competition for the first time. "I want to plow neatly to the end and see how it turns out," she said.

Jaagup Kask, from Rapla County, who graduated from Olustvere School this spring, has been involved in competitive plowing for four years. He was behind the wheel of the tractor again on Saturday. "The first furrow didn't go well, but the final one turned out more or less fine," he remarked.

Jaagup's sister and father were cheering him on, and for good reason.

"In previous years, he has done well – he's a two-time youth champion and two-time Estonian youth champion. There's no worry about farm succession. He's a sure heir," said Jaagup's father, Enn Kask.

Taavi Võsa, head judge of the schoolchildren's plowing competition and a member of the Estonian Plowing Association, praised the high skill level of Estonia's young plowmen.

"Estonians are strong because both Olustvere and Särevere schools put in the effort, allowing students to practice beforehand. They have good access to equipment. You can clearly see those who have plowed before – they know exactly what to do on the field and what the judges might expect. Those with less experience tend to hesitate now and then," said Võsa.

Next week, the 50th Estonian Plowing Championships will be held near Vändra, where Carl Robert Jakobson initiated the tradition 150 years ago.

