It's a midsummery warm weekend

The weather will be summery over the weekend with a chance of showers in some places. Fire danger remains in the wilds.

The morning is clear and dry. Winds will be light from the south. Air temperature in the range of 15 to 20 degrees.

In the afternoon, clouds and showers develop; a chance of thunderstorms. Winds will be light, but with stronger gusts during thunderstorms. Air temperatures will rise to 26 to 29 degrees Celsius, 17 to 22 degrees on the wind-exposed coast and in showers.

Sunday night will be dry, but clouds will develop during the day with showers here and there.

At the start of the new week, rain is expected during the day but only in few areas.

On Wednesday, however, there will be more showers and thunderstorms, especially in eastern Estonia. Temperatures will be midsummery, with overnight lows around 15 degrees and daytime highs in the 27 to 30 degree range, cooler along the coast and under scattered clouds.

Editor: Merili Nael, Kristina Kersa

