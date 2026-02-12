X!

Estonian growers: Investing would mean cheaper local produce

News
Apples.
Apples. Source: Jenny Va/ERR
News

Estonian apple growers say local fruit can't compete with cheaper imports. State-backed mechanization in the production process may be the key to bringing prices down.

At Paide Maksimarket, the largest supermarket in Järva County, shoppers in the produce aisle will find apples from Poland and Italy — but none from Estonia.

"We don't have domestic apples in our selection," store manager Eve Kuldre admitted. The last domestic batch arrived in the store in December, as part of a promotional deal.

Price, she said, is the deciding factor. If organic Estonian apples cost €4.99 per kilo and the Polish apples sitting next to them at 99 cents, "the 99-cent ones would win."

Despite the competition, domestic apples are available elsewhere. Halika Apple Farm in Räpina Municipality offers a wide selection of Estonian-grown apples online, with supplies expected to last through March.

Apple grower Lauri Kasvand said weather has been the biggest driver of price swings in recent years, with only one truly strong harvest in the past five. Rainy, sun-poor summers have made growing apples difficult, meanwhile, even as packaging and labor costs have climbed.

From the shelf price consumers see, growers receive less than half. "The rest goes to taxes, transport, logistics and retailers," he explained.

No money to invest

Getting apples through the supply chain is a long process, with packaging, transport and labor costs being added at every step.

Kasvand argues that state investment in technology could ease those pressures, and ultimately bring domestic fruit and vegetable prices down.

"Horticulture is labor-intensive," he said, noting that grain producers have had an easier time mechanizing. Fruit growers, by contrast, lack the funds to modernize and boost production efficiency.

"We can't get past that barrier," Kasvand emphasized. "If we want Estonian fruit to reach store shelves, and at reasonable prices, we need to support Estonian horticulture."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:48

Kristjan Ilves 6th in Winter Olympics Nordic Combined after early lead

10:41

Estonian growers: Investing would mean cheaper local produce

10:08

New Tallinn police campus detailed plan in the works

09:37

Locals using unofficial ice road on Lake Peipus

09:28

Foreign intel chief: Russian economy vulnerable to every new sanctions package

08:41

Conscripts with insufficient Estonian language skills to be sent on courses

11.02

SDE rule out signing no-confidence motion against education minister

11.02

Lajal forfeits match as Estonia's top 2 men's tennis stars meet in France

11.02

Gallery: Winner announced in Pärnu Beach House design competition

11.02

Third Kauge club culture festival set for Tartu this summer

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10.02

Estonian foreign intelligence: Russia building a massive drone army

08.02

Gallery: Ice road opens between Estonia's biggest islands as cold snap continues

11.02

No Estonian 'bombshell' from Jeffrey Epstein files release so far Updated

10.02

Rescuers recover body from the sea at Tallinn's Stroomi Beach

11.02

Investigation: How phone scammers hire Estonian-speaking recruits

10.02

19 highlights from Estonia's Foreign Intelligence Service report 2026

09.02

'Estonia needs everyone who wants to belong': New exhibition explores complex diaspora identities

10.02

Estonian blogger goes viral after building unique 'Tesla Cybertruck'

10.02

Estonian intelligence: Russia taking 'drastic measures' to recruit new soldiers

10.02

Estonian icebreakers free over 50 ships from ice-bound Baltic Sea coastline

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo