Estonian population to shrink to 1.2 million by 2085

The latest population forecast from Statistics Estonia for the years 2024-2085 projects that Estonia's population will be approximately 1.2 million by the year 2085. The population is expected to decline compared to the present due to low birth rates and an aging population.

According to the forecast, by 2085, the life expectancy for men in Estonia is projected to be 85.3 years, and for women, it will be 90.9 years. The natural population increase is expected to remain negative.

The population forecast was developed with the guidance of Estonian demographers Tiit Tammaru (University of Tartu), Allan Puur (Tallinn University), Alis Tammur (Ministry of Social Affairs) and Ene-Margit Tiit (Statistics Estonia).

As of the beginning of 2024, there were 1,374,687 people living in Estonia, according to Statistics Estonia. In 2023, 10,949 people were born, and 16,002 people died, resulting in a historically low birth rate and a negative natural population increase. However, the population grew due to immigration.

In 2023, 26,399 people arrived in Estonia, while 12,543 people emigrated.

Last year, 10,949 children were born, which is 697 fewer than the previous year. This marks the new lowest birth rate in the history of Estonia's population statistics. There were fewer births of first, second, and third children. First children accounted for 40 percent of all births, second children 34 percent, and third children 18 percent.

The average age of mothers giving birth last year was 31 years, with first-time mothers averaging 29 years.

