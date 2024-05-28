Institute: Estonia's general fertility rate drops to lowest in century

In 2023, a total of 10,769 children were born in Estonia, which is 802 fewer than the previous year. The number of live births per 1,000 women of childbearing age (15-49 years) was 36.5, a decrease from the previous year.

Last year, a total of 10,631 women gave birth, 765 fewer than in 2022, according to data from the Estonian Health Development Institute's (TAI) pregnancy information system. In 10,495 cases, one child was born, twins were born 135 times and there was one instance of quadruplets. No triplets were born last year. The proportion of multiple births was 1.3 percent of all births.

Among the women who gave birth last year, 10,622 were residents of Estonia, while nine resided abroad. There were 513 premature births (gestational age under 37 weeks), of which 137 had a gestational age of under 34 weeks. Premature births accounted for 4.8 percent of all births.

The number of live births per 1,000 women of childbearing age (15-49 years) or the general fertility rate (GFR) was 36.5, a decrease from the previous year's figure of 40.2.

More boys were born than girls (51 percent compared to 49 percent). There were 30 stillbirths, representing 0.3 percent of all births. The average birth weight of newborns in 2023 was 3,518 grams and the average birth length was 51 cm.

From 1992 to 2023, the average birth weight of newborns increased by 83 grams, from 3,435 grams in 1992 to 3,518 grams in 2023.

In the maternity wards of 12 healthcare institutions, 10,701 children were born, with 8,061 of them born in higher-level maternity hospitals.

A total of 7,762 women gave birth naturally. There were 603 vacuum and forceps deliveries and 2,266 cesarean sections of which 700 were planned. The cesarean section rate was 21.3 percent.

Since 1992, the average age of mothers has steadily increased. Between 1992 and 2023, the average age of first-time mothers increased by seven years, and the average age of repeat mothers increased by five years. In 1992, the average age of first-time and repeat mothers was 22.7 and 28.3 years, respectively, while last year, these averages were 29.5 and 33.3 years.

Since 1992, the number of births has risen the most among women over the age of 35 and decreased in the 20-24 and under-20 age groups. The highest number of children were born to women aged 30-34. Harju County had the highest number of births last year, with 5,355 live births.

