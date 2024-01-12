Birthrate continued to dwindle in Estonia in 2023

The birthrate in Estonia has hit a new low. Data from the Ministry of the Interior suggests 10,721 people were born in 2023, down 867 from the year before.

There were 15,832 deaths in 2023 compared to 17,245 (-1,413) in 2022. There were 5,111 more deaths than births last year.

In Tallinn, 3,609 births were registered, which came to 1,602 for the rest of Harju County, 62 in Hiiu County, 685 in Ida-Viru County, 214 in Jõgeva County, 275 in Järva County, 161 in Lääne County, 424 in Lääne-Viru County, 190 in Põlva County, 668 in Pärnu County, 248 in Rapla County, 286 in Saare County, 1,517 in Tartu County, 176 in Valga County, 365 in Viljandi County and 239 in Võru County.

In all, 5,822 marriages were registered, down from 6,386 in 2022.

The number of divorces came to 2,523, up from 2,434 the year before.

Most popular girl's names were Sofia, Mia, Eva, Olivia, Emily, Lenna, Emma, Amelia, Emilia and Saara.

Boys were most often named Mark, Hugo, Robin, Miron, Oliver, Sebastian, Rasmus, David, Martin and Jasper.

Data from the website of Statistics Estonia puts the Estonian population at 1,365,884 as of January 12, up 2.6 percent since 2022 on account of migration.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!