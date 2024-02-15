887 births registered in Estonia in January 2024

A total of 887 births were registered in Estonia in January this year, the interior ministry's population operations department says.

The figure is only three fewer than in January 2023.

Thirteen pairs of twins were registered, four boys, three girls and six mixed pairs.

286 births were registered in Tallinn and a further 134 Harju County, while in Tartu County, the figure was 139 births.

The remaining regional breakdown was: Pärnu County 74, Ida-Viru County 56, Viljandi County 37, Lääne-Viru County 25, Rapla County 24, Saaremaa 23, Võru County 23, Jõgeva County 17, Järva County 13, Lääne County 11, Valga County 11, Hiiumaa nine and Põlva County five.

In January, the most popular first names for girls were Lauren (given to eight babies no less), Emilia and Sofia (six) and Mia and Olivia (five).

The commonest boys' names were Mark (nine), Oliver, Oskar and Robin (six) and Karl and Timur (five).

Marriages and divorces

In January, 231 marriages were concluded in Estonia (January 2023: 270, 13 of them by notaries and four by clergy.

A total of 208 marriages were dissolved (January 2023: 182).

Deaths

1,642 deaths were reported in January 2024, the interior ministry says, only three more than the 1,639 posted in January 2023.

Name changes

204 people changed their names in the month of January (January 2023: 188). Of these, 59 changed their first name, 117 their last name, and 28 both first and second names.

The name changes were conducted by 126 women and 58 men.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!