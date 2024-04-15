March births down by 200 in Estonia on year

Pregnancy.
Pregnancy. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
A total of 746 births were registered in Estonian vital statistics institutions in March, which is 231 fewer than in the same month last year, data from the Ministry of the Interior shows.

In March, Estonia welcomed 366 girls and 380 boys. Ten pairs of twins were registered, including four pairs of boys, three pairs of girls and three mixed pairs. Births registered in different regions included 261 in Tallinn, 102 in Harju County, 4 in Hiiu County, 41 in Ida-Viru County, 18 in Jõgeva County, 19 in Järva County, 11 in Lääne County, 38 in Lääne-Viru County, eight in Põlva County, 46 in Pärnu County, 21 in Rapla County, 22 in Saare County, 93 in Tartu County, 16 in Valga County, 28 in Viljandi County and 18 in Võru County.

The most popular names for girls were Eva and Olivia, each given to five newborns. The most common names for boys were Hugo (six) and Mark (five).

In March, 260 couples got married, with 18 marriages officiated by notaries and one by a clergy member. There were 240 divorces. A year ago, 418 marriages were entered into and 234 were dissolved in the same month.

There were 1,327 deaths registered in March, compared to 1,295 in the same month last year.

A total of 194 individuals received new names: 52 were given new first names, 118 new last names, and 24 both. Name changes included 126 women and 68 men. Last year at this time, 235 people were given new names.

--

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski

