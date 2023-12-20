Falling birthrate forces county hospitals to close maternity wards in Estonia

News
Patriotic baby socks in a maternity ward in Estonia.
Patriotic baby socks in a maternity ward in Estonia. Source: East Tallinn Central Hospital.
News

Lower birthrate is seeing smaller hospitals struggle to keep offering quality childbirth care and forced to close maternity wards.

When the maternity wards of Põlva and Valga hospitals were closed five years ago, the number of births in the nearby South Estonia Hospital in Võru went up to over 500 in 2021. However, it dropped again in what is now the only hospital with a maternity ward in Southeast Estonia, to 450 children in 2022, whereas there have been around 100 fewer births still this year, said Agnes Aart, chief of medicine for the South Estonia Hospital.

"We can perhaps set 300 annual births as the critical limit in terms of when maintaining a maternity ward becomes unreasonable from the hospital's point of view, and from where it becomes very difficult to ensure high-quality childbirth and postnatal care."

But Aart added that any such decision needs to be carefully weighed as it affects the general availability of healthcare in the region.

"Unfortunately, closing maternity wards would also see the disappearance of gynecologists. It is on-call work and 24-hour shifts that allow us to keep specialists in the area – we often also lose access to out-patient obstetrical care and appointments," Aart said.

There are currently 12 hospitals in Estonia offering childbirth care, while all of them have been seeing fewer births in recent years, said Heli Paluste, head of the healthcare network for the Ministry of Social Affairs.

"Fewer than 300 babies were delivered in the Järva County, Kuressaare, Viljandi and Narva hospitals in 2022. These are the starkest examples of small hospitals seeing fewer births. Their managers and owners have some thinking to do in terms of how to maintain and develop these services in a way to ensure enough staff and make sure the hospital can cope financially," Paluste said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:33

Lüganuse Municipality considers selling historic Purtse Castle

14:23

Tsahkna: I want to hear more about Võrklaev's plan and see the numbers Updated

14:13

SEB bank still active in Russia

13:56

EKA's 'Pattern Building' concept could be used for schools and apartments

13:18

Jüri Ratas: Aimlessly thrashing about has stark consequences for the economy

12:47

Prosecutor's office sends Martin Repinski criminal case to court

12:21

Falling birthrate forces county hospitals to close maternity wards in Estonia

12:02

Lawyer: Data leak victims should bide their time before filing damages claims

11:50

Road maintenance funding to fall sharply over coming years in Estonia

11:20

Latvia approves €3.7 billion Rail Baltica main line construction contract

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19.12

Bank of Estonia: Recession to continue and unemployment to rise Updated

19.12

Finance minister: Planned €400 million tax hike needs to be canceled Updated

19.12

Tallinn initiates plan for new quarter between Kesklinn, Port of Tallinn

16.12

Estonian Rescue Board advises people to be prepared in case of power cuts

19.12

Construction of Tallinn's 'environmental house' to begin in January

19.12

Estonia completes second synchronous condenser needed to uncouple from Russian grid

08:28

Estonia issues around 200 exemptions to sanctions on Russia

19.12

Läänemets: Canceling tax hikes makes it possible to agree on teacher salaries

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: